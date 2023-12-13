Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Free Agent Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto Reportedly Meeting with the Phillies

The latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors include the hometown Philadelphia Phillies! The Phillies are set to meet with the prized free agent pitcher sometime this week, reports MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.
The following seven teams are among the teams that remain in play for international free-agent RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, per @JonHeyman:#RedSox#Phillies#BlueJays#Dodgers#SFGiants#Mets#Yankees pic.twitter.com/TtnfykP78d
— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 13, 2023
While Phillies’ fans will likely want to rejoice over the news, the 25-year-old free agent is likely meeting with most teams in Major League Baseball. It’s widely believed that Yamamoto will receive the longest pitcher-only contract in the history of the game. The five-time Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star has already met with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants. He’s also expected to meet with the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays in the coming days.
Yamamoto was posted by the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes on November 20 and will have until 5 PM/EST on January 4 to choose a Major League club. In accordance with MLB-NPB posting rules, whomever signs Yamamoto will be subject to a posting fee that can climb upwards of $15MM. A potential contract for the righty could eclipse $300MM over 8-10 years, according to The Athletic. Yamamoto’s stat line from NPB is absolute insanity. He’s compiled a 70-29 record with a 1.82 ERA, 922 strikeouts, 14 complete games, 8 shutouts, and 2 no hitters in just over seven seasons.
Keep it locked here for the latest Yoshinobu Yamamoto rumors from the MLB Hot Stove!