Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: Phillies Reportedly Meeting With Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday

The Philadelphia Phillies met with free agent Japanese right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Thursday, reports the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Details of the meeting were not revealed; however, Yamamoto is making his rounds and meeting with multiple teams during his MLB free agency tour. There’s no confirmation the Phillie Phanatic was present at the meeting.
The 25-year-old righty is expected to sign the most lucrative pitching-only contract in the history of baseball during this free agent period. While Yamamoto is meeting with the Phillies, he is widely believed to be headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees. Yamamoto is a five-time NPB All-Star and three-time Pitcher of the Year winner with the Pacific League’s Orix Buffaloes. He has a career NPB record of 70-29 with a 1.82 ERA, 922 K, and a .93 WHIP in 897-innings pitched.
This is a developing story…