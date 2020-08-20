Eagles Claim 2019 Sixth-Round Pick
By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Eagles are aware of the shortcoming of their wide receiver room last season.
Much of the team's draft capital for 2020 was spent on that issue, with draft weekend bringing in three speedy new rookies at the position as well as a veteran with game-breaking speed.
Of course, Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season, so that was one less addition competing for a spot.
On Thursday, the team brought in another young player to compete at the position.
Roster Move: #Eagles have claimed WR Travis Fulgham off waivers. pic.twitter.com/KqcgWZLpKn— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2020
Fulgham was a sixth-round pick of the Lions last year and he spent the entire season with the team.
He did spend time with their practice squad, but eventually got the call and appeared in three games. Although he played 63 offensive snaps, he was targeted just three times and did not register a catch.
At Old Dominion, he had a 1,000-yard season as a senior, racking up nine touchdowns and 1,083 yards on 63 catches for an incredible 17.2 yards per catch.
Fulgham was released by the Lions earlier this month and is coming off a nine-day stint with the Packers.
At 6-foot, 3-inches he has a strength and ability to win physical battles while also possessing down-field speed (he ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine). His known issues have been hands and drops, but his body of work beyond his senior season is rather minimal.
Because teams are under the 90-man limit due to COVID-19, no corresponding move needs to be made.
