Eagles Claim 2019 Sixth-Round Pick

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles are aware of the shortcoming of their wide receiver room last season.

Much of the team's draft capital for 2020 was spent on that issue, with draft weekend bringing in three speedy new rookies at the position as well as a veteran with game-breaking speed.

Of course, Goodwin opted out of the 2020 season, so that was one less addition competing for a spot.

On Thursday, the team brought in another young player to compete at the position.