Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Surprise! Phillies are in on High-Profile Executives After All

It's a Giant Week: Mid-year awards & Giants vs. Eagles Preview

11/14/2020

KGH Logo

 
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back after taking a bye week of their own with the Eagles off last week! LJ and Connor talk some trash about the Cowboys as they review the week 8 matchup. We also give out our mid-year awards for the Eagles and talk 2nd half expectations.
 
Finally, we look towards week 10 and for the third straight week we have an all important preview of a divisional matchup!
 
Let the 2nd half race to the playoffs begin. Make sure to follow @kellygreenhour for all your Eagles news, commentary, stats and new episodes! And make sure to rate and review the episode wherever you may listen to your podcasts!
 
 

Posted by on 11/14/2020 in Eagles | | Comments (0)

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)