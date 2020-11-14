It's a Giant Week: Mid-year awards & Giants vs. Eagles Preview
11/14/2020
LJ (@ljharrell54) and Connor (@connorten) are back after taking a bye week of their own with the Eagles off last week! LJ and Connor talk some trash about the Cowboys as they review the week 8 matchup. We also give out our mid-year awards for the Eagles and talk 2nd half expectations.
Finally, we look towards week 10 and for the third straight week we have an all important preview of a divisional matchup!
Let the 2nd half race to the playoffs begin.
