Union Sign Jesus Bueno

By Siobhan Nolan, Contributing Writer

The Union have officially announced the signing of midfielder Jesús Bueno from Venezuelan Primera Division side Deportivo Lara for an undisclosed fee.

Bueno, who served as captain of Deportivo Lara, signed a two-and-a-half year contract with a club option for two additional years. Bueno will join the Union’s active roster once he receives his International Transfer Certificate and P1 Visa.

“Jesús is a young versatile player we have followed because of his strong potential,” said Union sporting director Ernst Tanner. “As the captain of his former club, he brings natural leadership abilities and the mentality we value, and his ability to play multiple positions will allow us to find a good fit for him in our system. We look forward to welcoming him to the team and watching him develop.”

Bueno has totaled nine goals and three assists in 75 appearances for Deportivo Lara, playing in the Primera Division Championship Finals in 2016 and 2020. He made five appearances for Deportivo this season, and recently recorded his first professional brace against Aragua FC in May of this year.