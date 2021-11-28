Eagles Fall to Giants 13-7 in Ugly Loss





(Photograph Credit: https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/eagles-giants-november-28?assettype=image&phrase=eagles%20giants%20november%2028&sort=best&license=rf%2Crm)

Philadelphia’s on again, off again love affair with Jalen Hurts is definitely off again. The Eagles 2nd year quarterback struggled mightily, and received little help from his receivers, as the Birds lost an ugly game to the New York Giant 13-7 at MetLife Stadium.

Despite the Eagles’ offensive shortcomings, Hurts and company had a chance to win on the final play of the game when wide receiver Jalen Reagor dropped a 4th down end zone pass. It was the sort of play that has defined Reagor’s underwhelming career in Philadelphia. At this point, the Eagles 2020 first round draft pick from TCU must be considered a bust. Reagor’s punt and kick-off returning skills are pedestrian at best, and his sheer inability to catch the football should earn him a seat on the bench, if not remove him from the roster entirely.

Reagor simply brings nothing to the table, unlike the host of receivers who were selected behind him during the same draft. Reagor’s end zone drop, the second of two big drops by the receiver, will haunt Eagles fans long after this loss simmers. What makes matters worse, on the same play, the dynamic DeVonta Smith appeared to be open. It was one of those days for the Eagles. Miscues and missed opportunities.