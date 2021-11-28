Eagles Fall to Giants 13-7 in Ugly Loss
11/28/2021
(Photograph Credit: https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/eagles-giants-november-28?assettype=image&phrase=eagles%20giants%20november%2028&sort=best&license=rf%2Crm)
Philadelphia’s on again, off again love affair with Jalen Hurts is definitely off again. The Eagles 2nd year quarterback struggled mightily, and received little help from his receivers, as the Birds lost an ugly game to the New York Giant 13-7 at MetLife Stadium.
Despite the Eagles’ offensive shortcomings, Hurts and company had a chance to win on the final play of the game when wide receiver Jalen Reagor dropped a 4th down end zone pass. It was the sort of play that has defined Reagor’s underwhelming career in Philadelphia. At this point, the Eagles 2020 first round draft pick from TCU must be considered a bust. Reagor’s punt and kick-off returning skills are pedestrian at best, and his sheer inability to catch the football should earn him a seat on the bench, if not remove him from the roster entirely.
Reagor simply brings nothing to the table, unlike the host of receivers who were selected behind him during the same draft. Reagor’s end zone drop, the second of two big drops by the receiver, will haunt Eagles fans long after this loss simmers. What makes matters worse, on the same play, the dynamic DeVonta Smith appeared to be open. It was one of those days for the Eagles. Miscues and missed opportunities.
Going into the game the two main knocks on Jalen Hurts’ passing ability were his arm strength and his accuracy. Both concerns were on glaring display against the Giants on Sunday. Hurts repeatedly short-armed his receivers. One can’t feel confident when Hurts drops back to throw the long ball. Accuracy issues also plagued the quarterback throughout the game. Passes were frequently thrown behind receivers or forced into double coverage. Hurts’ performance might have reminded Eagles fans of Carson Wentz circa 2019. Today was a step backward for the Eagles young quarterback.
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni called a questionable game. Too often Sirianni opted for between the tackle runs rather than exploit Hurts' running ability. When a quarterback like Hurts struggles throwing the ball, Sirianni must learn to lean on Hurts’ legs to get the job done. Sirianni seemed content with running last week’s playbook. The Giants seemed content with that decision as well.
Today’s Eagles-Giants match-up felt like a classic “trap game” for the Birds. And so it was. Again and again the Eagles failed to get out of their own way. And yet, a “trap game” suggests that one team is far superior to the other. With the Eagles’ passing offense currently a trainwreck, it’s difficult to make an argument that the Birds are much better than the Giants.
In fact, after today’s loss, it’s hard to make an argument that the Philadelphia Eagles are much better than any team.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.