Eagles-Washington Football Team Preview

By Jennifer McGraw, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) are on the road against a healthier Washington Football Team (6-9) than when the two teams faced off two week ago. The first time the two met, the COVID-ridden Washington team lost to Philadelphia, 27-17. Washington fell to the Dallas Cowboys (41-21) with a final score of 56-14. The Cowboys have clinched the NFC East prior to their win over WFT.

TV: FOX/NFL Network

Radio: 94.1 WIP and the Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network

Series History

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the all-time series 88-80-6.

Last Matchup

2021: Philadelphia came back in the second half of their matchup against Washington to win the game, 27-17. Jalen Hurts was 20-of-26 for 296 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Miles Sanders had 18 carries for 131 yards.

This Game at a Glance

Every game counts for the Eagles. Tomorrow's game is a must win in any scenario to clinch a playoff spot. The Eagles are going to need to be on their A-game for tomorrow's game and not do the same thing they've been doing the past two games. Coming from behind in a second half comeback is not going to help if/when the Eagles get to the playoffs. That doesn't mean WFT will hand them the win, though. Though the team is close to elimination, they should still be wanting to win this game to keep the Eagles from making the playoffs.

Not only that, but this Washington team is a lot healthier than they were the first time they faced Philadelphia. With some of the key players back, the Eagles are going to need to step up. They almost lost the first time with a COVID-ridden Washington team, so playing against a close-to-normal team will be even harder.

Eagles Win if…

The Philadelphia Eagles need to correct the mistakes they've made in the past two games. With playoffs at stake and potential to go far, the team needs to secure momentum within the first few minutes of the game. Washington has home field advantage this time, so the Eagles need to get to Landover and take care of business as if they were home. Philadelphia has bits and pieces of an explosive team, and all those pieces need to come together tomorrow in Jalen Hurts' most important game of the season thus far.

WFT Wins if…

Washington can win if they force Philadelphia to scramble and struggle. The team knows what's at stake, and the idea of playoffs will be in the back of their mind. The first few minutes of the game set the tone for each team. No matter if WFT's offense or defense is the first to get out on the field, they have to create pressure towards the Eagles and get them shaken up. The Eagles have a huge problem with being knocked off their momentum, so doing this and keeping the team struggling on both sides of the ball will help the WFT prevail.

Prediction: Eagles 28-21

I don't want to see the Eagles scoring in the second half alone. I want to see points in every. single. quarter. The team is very capable of doing this and getting themselves into the playoffs. I think WFT will make the Eagles work for their win.