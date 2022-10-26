Eagles

Eagles Acquire Veteran Defensive End

Paul Bowman
Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s been well-discussed around the league that the Eagles have been asking around about players and were previously connected to defensive ends like Brian Burns and Bradley Chubb.

The word around the league is that Burns is not being traded and it may be the case that Denver, who just traded a ton of picks and paid Russel Wilson huge money, does not want to give up this season or is looking to hang onto Chubb for his next contract extension.

In any case, the Birds reached a deal with the Chicago Bears Wednesday, acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn per NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport.

The compensation is reported to be a fourth-round pick.

If that’s the case, the Eagles trade away only a day three pick and will receive a veteran who is coming off a year where he set a record for the Bears with 18.5 sacks. He also had 11.5 sacks in 2019 for the Cowboys.

Quinn will take the role vacated by Derek Barnett with his injury so that the Eagles have more depth on the line once again.

Certainly they hope that Quinn, who was also a first-round pick of St. Louis, will be able to have a similar impact to the one that Chris Long did when he was brought in. Quinn should bolster a unit that has begun to find its footing more in recent weeks.

Quinn is signed to a deal that runs thought the 2024 season and carries a significant cap hit, so how they operate around that this offseason will be interesting to see, particularly with many impending free agents on the roster. OverTheCap currently lists his cap hits for the 2023 and 2024 season at $18.2 and $17.2 million. The Eagles could clear $10 million of that this offseason by cutting or trading him before June 1 or designate him as a post-June 1 cut and save $14 million of that. That gives the Eagles the ability to move on as well as some leverage should they want to try and broker a new deal that guarantees more money.

Luckily for at least this year, the Bears will be picking up the tab for Quinn, leaving them with plenty of cap flexibility (and nearly $10 million they could roll over into next year to help keep some players around, should they choose to do so).

The deadline is 11/1, just under a week away, so there is time for the Birds to make more moves should they choose to do so..

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles

Eagles Acquire Veteran Defensive End

Paul Bowman  •  8s
Eagles
Birds Handle Dallas On Sunday Night Football
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 16 2022
Eagles
Eagles-Cowboys Preview
Jennifer McGraw  •  Oct 16 2022
Eagles
Eagles Escape Desert With Another Win
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 9 2022
Eagles
Eagles-Cardinals Preview
Jennifer McGraw  •  Oct 9 2022
Eagles
Eagles Add Offensive Lineman to Practice Squad
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 3 2022
Eagles
Eagles Handle Doug Pederson, Jaguars
Paul Bowman  •  Oct 2 2022
More Eagles News