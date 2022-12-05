Podcasts

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast – YWT #165 – Indirect Quotes

Kevin Durso

The guys are back for another week of Flyers talk. The team snapped their 10-game losing streak on Tuesday, but since suffered two more losses, marking 12 in the last 13 games. In the midst of all that, John Tortorella indirectly hinted at the team to build it back up from the foundation and footers, while Chuck Fletcher focused on the team’s now-widening gap to the final playoff spot.

The guys discuss the week’s action on the ice and the comments made by both Fletcher and Tortorella, including his first sub-60-second postgame press conference of his Flyers tenure. They also look at the near future for the team, the hesitance behind a rebuild, and how fans are much more informed and engaged in a variety of areas that they weren’t a few years ago.

Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Kevin Durso

I have been writing for Sports Talk Philly since 2011. Currently editor and lead writer of Philadelphia Flyers coverage. Co-host of the YWT Podcast. I also am Flyers insider for 97.3 ESPN-FM in South Jersey. I graduated from Cabrini University in 2014.
