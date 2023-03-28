Writer: David Malandra Jr

Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni predicts the Sixers to make NBA Finals

Philadelphia: It is always cool to see the teams in the city show support for everyone else during their season & the trend continues with the Eagles showing support for the Sixers.

This week, at the NFL Owners’ meetings in Phoenix, where the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to Kansas City, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni would say that the Sixers would be in the NBA Finals:

Back in January, Sixers coach Doc Rivers would say that the Eagles will make the Super Bowl:

The Eagles would indeed make the Super Bowl. Now, let’s see if the Sixers can back Nick Sirianni’s prediction of making the NBA Finals.

