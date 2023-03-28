Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni predicts the Sixers to make NBA Finals

Philadelphia: It is always cool to see the teams in the city show support for everyone else during their season & the trend continues with the Eagles showing support for the Sixers.
This week, at the NFL Owners’ meetings in Phoenix, where the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to Kansas City, Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni would say that the Sixers would be in the NBA Finals:
#Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni
"Doc Rivers said that we would go to the Super Bowl, I say the #Sixers go to the NBA Finals"#FlyEaglesFly #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/mfcmjaUHph
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) March 28, 2023
Back in January, Sixers coach Doc Rivers would say that the Eagles will make the Super Bowl:
“Relax. They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. It’s a guarantee. It’s a guarantee.”
-Doc Rivers pregame to Eagles reporters after Eagles have lost 2 straight pic.twitter.com/2eNIP85451
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 3, 2023
The Eagles would indeed make the Super Bowl. Now, let’s see if the Sixers can back Nick Sirianni’s prediction of making the NBA Finals.