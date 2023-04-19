Sun’s Kevin Durant picks Sixers Joel Embiid to win MVP

Philadelphia: It has been the talk of the entire NBA season: who is the MVP for the 2022-23 season? The 3 notable names that keep coming up are the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nugget’s Nikola Jokić and the Sixer’s Joel Embiid.
One of the faces of the NBA in Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who is a former MVP, would make his pick of who should be the MVP this season on The Boardroom show The ETCs.
#Suns Kevin Durant selects #Sixers Joel Embiid for MVP #ForTheLoveOfPhilly
📺 @boardroom pic.twitter.com/DZBnF32frY
— David Malandra Jr (@DaveMReports) April 19, 2023
This season, Sixers’ Joel Embiid has been playing out of his mind and for the second year in a row has led the entire NBA in scoring.
In the last 2 years, Joel Embiid has come in 2nd for the MVP to the Nugget’s Nikola Jokić.
Is this the year that Sixers Joel Embiid is named MVP? The last time a Sixers player was named MVP was Allen Iverson in 2001.