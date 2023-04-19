Writer: David Malandra Jr

Sun’s Kevin Durant picks Sixers Joel Embiid to win MVP

David Malandra Jr

Philadelphia: It has been the talk of the entire NBA season: who is the MVP for the 2022-23 season? The 3 notable names that keep coming up are the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Nugget’s Nikola Jokić and the Sixer’s Joel Embiid.

One of the faces of the NBA in Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who is a former MVP, would make his pick of who should be the MVP this season on The Boardroom show The ETCs.

This season, Sixers’ Joel Embiid has been playing out of his mind and for the second year in a row has led the entire NBA in scoring.

In the last 2 years, Joel Embiid has come in 2nd for the MVP to the Nugget’s Nikola Jokić.

Is this the year that Sixers Joel Embiid is named MVP? The last time a Sixers player was named MVP was Allen Iverson in 2001.

Topics  
News Sixers Writer: David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

David Malandra Jr

A reporter that cover the NCAA & other Sports in Philadelphia
View All Posts By David Malandra Jr

Related To News

Writer: David Malandra Jr

Sun’s Kevin Durant picks Sixers Joel Embiid to win MVP

David Malandra Jr  •  4h
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Philadelphia Union Prepares For Battle With Toronto With Injury Updates
David Malandra Jr  •  4h
College Basketball
Penn State Basketball Roster Coming Together With Jameel Brown Withdrawing From Portal
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 17 2023
Eagles
Eagles, Hurts Agree To Five-Year, $255 Million Extension
Paul Bowman  •  Apr 17 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Villanova lands Washington State Transfer TJ Bamba
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 14 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist gets drafted 3rd in WNBA Draft
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 10 2023
Writer: David Malandra Jr
Phillies receive their National League championship rings
David Malandra Jr  •  Apr 9 2023
More News News