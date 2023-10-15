Phillies

2023 NLCS: Thomson Sets Phillies NLCS Pitching Rotation

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
2023 NLCS: Thomson Sets Phillies NLCS Pitching Rotation

 

Surprise! Okay, not really. Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has confirmed the Phils will start Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez in NLCS Game 1, Game 2, and Game 3, respectively. The Arizona Diamondbacks confirmed their first three starters earlier, here’s how it sets up for Games 1-3: Wheeler will match up against Zac Gallen, Nola against Merrill Kelly, and Suarez against Brandon Pfaadt. While the Phillies will likely have the edge in the first three games, Game 1 and Game 2 are closer to a toss-up than Game 3.  The Phils trio would likely be available to pitch twice in the NLCS should it go a full seven games.

Wheeler will start Game 1 on six-days of rest which should benefit the 33-year-old righty.  For his career, Wheeler has a 3.90 ERA on 6+ days of rest, however there are a few anomalies that drive up that number. In three of the past four seasons, 2020-2023, Wheeler has three seasons with a sub-.270 ERA in games started on 6+ days of rest.  His career ERA on 6+ days of rest is 3.90 compared to 3.79 on 5-days of rest, and 3.03 on 4-days of rest.  Wheeler has been spectacular in his first two outings of the postseason posting a 1-0 record with a 2.08 ERA, 18 K, and a 0.69 WHIP in 13.0 innings pitched.

Nola, who’s looking to build off two tremendous starts this postseason, will get the ball in Game 2 on regular rest.  The soon-to-be free agent is making the Phillies, and others, take a long look at a potential big money contract for 2024 and beyond.  Nola is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA, 12 K, and a 0.87 WHIP in 12.2 innings pitched during the 2023 NL Wild Card Series and NL Division Series, respectively. The 30-year-old doesn’t have the greatest track record against Arizona, he’s 2-2 with a 7.67 ERA and a 1.519 WHIP in five career starts against the D-Backs.

It will be interesting to see how Thomson deploys Suarez in Game 3, and potentially beyond.  The Phils ‘Mr. Cool” has only pitched 8.2 innings during the 2023 postseason.  Obviously, Suarez’s limited usage has been by design, however, it begs the question is the NLCS where Topper lets Ranger go a bit deeper into games?  Like Nola, Suarez hasn’t had the best of luck in his career against Arizona.  The lefty is 1-3 with a 5.09 ERA and 1.726 WHIP in nine career games against the Diamondbacks.  Suarez did face Arizona twice this season, recording a 3.75 ERA, 12 K, and a 1.000 WHIP in 12.0 innings pitched.

NLCS Game 4 would likely fall to Cristopher Sanchez and/or Taijuan Walker, according to reports.  The pair have not pitched significantly since late-September, neither player has appeared in the postseason for the Phils.

The 2023 NLCS is set to begin on Monday from Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia. First pitch of Game 1, Gallen vs. Wheeler, is set for 8:07 PM/EDT on will be telecast on TBS and the MAX streaming app.

 

Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Phillies

Phillies
2023 NLCS: Diamondbacks NLCS Pitching Rotation is Set

2023 NLCS: Diamondbacks NLCS Pitching Rotation is Set

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  13h
Phillies
2023 NLCS Schedule: Schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies National League Championship Series
2023 NLCS Schedule: Schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Phillies National League Championship Series
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 12 2023
Phillies
2023 NLDS Game 4: Eight More, Topper! Phillies Return to NLCS
2023 NLDS Game 4: Eight More, Topper! Phillies Return to NLCS
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 12 2023
Phillies
NLDS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves
NLDS Game 4 Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Matchups, and More for Phillies vs. Braves
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 12 2023
Phillies
Woops! Orlando Arcia’s Bryce Harper Comment Was Apparently for Clubhouse Ears Only
Woops! Orlando Arcia’s Bryce Harper Comment Was Apparently for Clubhouse Ears Only
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 11 2023
Phillies
2023 NLDS Game 4: Ranger Suarez Gets the Start for the Phillies
2023 NLDS Game 4: Ranger Suarez Gets the Start for the Phillies
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 11 2023
Phillies
2023 NLDS Game 3: Atta Boy, Phils! Fightins Defeat Braves 10-2 in NLDS Game 3.
2023 NLDS Game 3: Atta Boy, Phils! Fightins Defeat Braves 10-2 in NLDS Game 3.
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 11 2023
Go to top button