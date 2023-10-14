2023 NLCS: Diamondbacks NLCS Pitching Rotation is Set

The upstart Arizona Diamondbacks have set their NLCS pitching rotation, according to baseball insider Bob Nightengale. Well, more precisely for Games 1, 2, and 3 of the NLCS. The D-Backs will start Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in Game 1 and Game 2 in Philadelphia and Brandon Pfaadt for Game 3 in Phoenix. Arizona manager Tony Lovullo confirmed his Game 1 and Game 2 starters but was mum on Game 3.
Lovullo’s decision to go with Gallen and Kelly is no surprise. The right-handed duo have been Arizona’s go to throughout the 2023 MLB regular season and postseason. Gallen, a South Jersey native and Bishop Eustace Prep graduate, has become one of the premier pitchers in baseball over the past two seasons. The 28-year-old is 29-13 over the past two-seasons posting a sub-3.50 ERA in both campaigns. He was selected to the 2023 National League All-Star team.
Kelly’s rise to prominence has been similar to Gallen over the past few seasons. Kelly, 35, made his debut with Arizona as a 30-year-old rookie in 2019 and set the league record for losses with 19. He hit his stride in 2022 posting a 13-8 record with a 3.37 ERA and followed it up this season with a 12-8 record and 3.29 ERA. Kelly experienced postseason baseball before 2023, albeit in the Korea Baseball Organization. He won the Korean Series in 2018 with SK Wyverns including a seven inning, two run performance in Game 3 against Doosan.
Pfaadt’s reported starting Game 3 shows the lack of depth Arizona has with their starting rotation. A 5th round pick in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft, Pfaadt made his MLB debut earlier in the season. The 24-year-old posted a 3-9 record with a 5.72 ERA and a 1.406 WHIP in 18-starts this season. Pfaadt has started two games this postseason for Arizona, 2.2 innings pitched in NL Wild Card Series Game 3 and 4.1 innings pitched in NL Division Series Game 5, respectively. He has a 3.86 postseason ERA. Arizona has not yet confirmed he is the Game 3 starter.
The Phillies will likely counter with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and Ranger Suarez for the first three games. Phillies manager Rob Thomson has not yet confirmed the Phillies rotation heading into Game 1. The 2023 National League Championship Series will begin on Monday from Citizens Bank Park in South Philly. First pitch is set for 8:07 PM/Eastern.