NFL Pro Bowl: Six Eagles Named To Initial Roster

The Eagles are not in much of a celebrating mood these days after a month with a 1-4 record that put a team that was 10-1 in a position where it no longer has a path to the top seed and no longer controls the NFC East title.
Still, not every player is to blame for this bad stretch and some of them are receiving recognition for their play.
On Wednesday night, the league announced their initial Pro Bowl rosters for this season.
Six Eagles found their names on the list.
Pro Bowlin' #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OsufW7uPct— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 4, 2024
Pro Bowlin' #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/OsufW7uPct
Haason Reddick was the only defender to appear on the list. It is his second selection (both with the birds).
There are three Pro Bowl selections on the offensive line. Cornerstones Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, selected to their seventh and fifth Pro Bowls respectively, will join Landon Dickerson.
This will be Dickerson’s second selection.
Receiver AJ Brown was selected for the third time in his career and the second time with the Eagles.
The lone newcomer is running back D’Andre Swift.
Swift receives his first Pro Bowl selection following the most productive year of his career playing behind the offensive line in Philadelphia.