NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Another Veteran OL In Max Scharping

Official practices are about to ramp up and the Eagles have brought in another veteran on the offensive line.
On Monday, the team announced the signing of Max Scharping.
We’ve signed G Max Scharping. pic.twitter.com/m22ytU8sk5
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 3, 2024
Scharping was a second-round pick of the Texans in 2019. He made 33 starts with the team over three seasons before being waived and the Bengals claiming him to try and build any depth at all along their own offensive line.
He’s appeared in at least 14 games every season despite not being a starter for the past several years.
Scharping will join other vets at the position group like Matt Hennessy and Mekhi Becton as players who may compete for the starting right guard role but otherwise appear poised to compete for a backup role with draft picks Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon as well as vets returning to Philadelphia like Brett Toth and Fred Johnson (and potentially Le’Raven Clark, who is injured at the moment).
Scharping has played multiple positions in the past.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
Eagles Offseason Recap: