NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Another Veteran OL In Max Scharping

Official practices are about to ramp up and the Eagles have brought in another veteran on the offensive line.

On Monday, the team announced the signing of Max Scharping.

We've signed G Max Scharping.



Scharping was a second-round pick of the Texans in 2019. He made 33 starts with the team over three seasons before being waived and the Bengals claiming him to try and build any depth at all along their own offensive line.

He’s appeared in at least 14 games every season despite not being a starter for the past several years.

Scharping will join other vets at the position group like Matt Hennessy and Mekhi Becton as players who may compete for the starting right guard role but otherwise appear poised to compete for a backup role with draft picks Trevor Keegan and Dylan McMahon as well as vets returning to Philadelphia like Brett Toth and Fred Johnson (and potentially Le’Raven Clark, who is injured at the moment).

Scharping has played multiple positions in the past.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker (Retired)

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

OL Max Scharping

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox