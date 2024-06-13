Not Guilty: Eagles Clear Of Tampering In Saquon Barkley Investigation

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Eagles will receive no penalty.

Philadelphia, along with Atlanda, were under investigation for tampering prior to free agency’s official start.

NFL informed the Eagles that its investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated in signing Saquon Barkley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2024

In the case of the Eagles, the league was looking into the team’s second reported signing and one that had been talked about for weeks prior to free agency starting: new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

The investigation started as a result of a comment James Franklin made at Penn State.

Barkley signed a three-year deal not too long after free agency started, but pretty well after the Chicago Bears had already signed away D’Andre Swift.

The Falcons were found guilty of tampering and have to forfeit their fifth-round pick for signing Kirk Cousins to his huge deal then spending a first-round pick on another quarterback to help the ailing franchise. They also faced some fines.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker (Retired)

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

OL Max Scharping

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox