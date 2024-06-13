Not Guilty: Eagles Clear Of Tampering In Saquon Barkley Investigation

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the Eagles will receive no penalty.
Philadelphia, along with Atlanda, were under investigation for tampering prior to free agency’s official start.
NFL informed the Eagles that its investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated in signing Saquon Barkley.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2024
In the case of the Eagles, the league was looking into the team’s second reported signing and one that had been talked about for weeks prior to free agency starting: new Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
The investigation started as a result of a comment James Franklin made at Penn State.
Barkley signed a three-year deal not too long after free agency started, but pretty well after the Chicago Bears had already signed away D’Andre Swift.
The Falcons were found guilty of tampering and have to forfeit their fifth-round pick for signing Kirk Cousins to his huge deal then spending a first-round pick on another quarterback to help the ailing franchise. They also faced some fines.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
Eagles Offseason Recap: