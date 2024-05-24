NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Veteran WR John Ross

Reports originally came out about a month ago that WR John Ross would be attending Eagles rookie camp to try out with the team.
It looks like that workout, along with DeVante Parker’s sudden retirement, has worked out in his favor.
The Eagles announced on Thursday that they had signed the former burner to a one-year deal.
We’ve signed WR John Ross to a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wNpO0X8D8z
The name gives the news a bit of traction, but it would seem rather unlikely to change what happens with the team.
Unless the Eagles luck into a great season from Ross, there are reasons Ross has not been in the NFL for several years and injuries had limited his production prior to that.
Of course, it’s probably a very good opportunity for Ross who will be competing with Britain Covey, Parris Campbell and a pair of draft picks for the likely two or three spots behind DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown.
Here’s to helping that some time away has allowed Ross to get to a healthier place and perhaps maintain his health so he can translate his speed into production.
Eagles Draft Recap:
Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo
Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa
Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian
Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M
Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson
Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan
Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State
Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder
Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder
