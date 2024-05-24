NFL Free Agency: Eagles Add Veteran WR John Ross

Reports originally came out about a month ago that WR John Ross would be attending Eagles rookie camp to try out with the team.

It looks like that workout, along with DeVante Parker’s sudden retirement, has worked out in his favor.

The Eagles announced on Thursday that they had signed the former burner to a one-year deal.

We’ve signed WR John Ross to a one-year deal.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/wNpO0X8D8z — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 23, 2024

The name gives the news a bit of traction, but it would seem rather unlikely to change what happens with the team.

Unless the Eagles luck into a great season from Ross, there are reasons Ross has not been in the NFL for several years and injuries had limited his production prior to that.

Of course, it’s probably a very good opportunity for Ross who will be competing with Britain Covey, Parris Campbell and a pair of draft picks for the likely two or three spots behind DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown.

Here’s to helping that some time away has allowed Ross to get to a healthier place and perhaps maintain his health so he can translate his speed into production.

Eagles Draft Recap:

Round 1, Pick 22 – CB Quinyon Mitchell – Toledo

Round 2, Pick 40 – CB Cooper DeJean – Iowa

Round 3, Pick 94 – EDGE Jalyx Hunt – Houston Christian

Round 4, Pick 127 – RB Will Shipley – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 152 – WR Ainias Smith – Texas A&M

Round 5, Pick 155 – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. – Clemson

Round 5, Pick 172 – OG Trevor Keegan – Michigan

Round 6, Pick 185 – WR Johnny Wilson – Florida State

Round 6, Pick 190 – OG Dylan McMahon – NC State

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 3rd-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 4th-Rounder

Additional Pick Acquired: 2025 5th-Rounder

2024 Undrafted Free Agents

Eagles Offseason Recap:

Extensions:

DE Brandon Graham

G Landon Dickerson

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

P Braden Mann

LS Rick Lovato

K Jake Elliott

S Reed Blankenship

OT Jordan Mailata

WR DeVonta Smith

WR AJ Brown

Free Agents (Added):

DE Bryce Huff

RB Saquon Barkley

LB Zack Baun

OL Matt Hennessy

WR DeVante Parker (Retired)

DB CJ Gardner-Johnson

LB Devin White

LB Oren Burks

DT PJ Mustipher

WR Parris Campbell

CB Tyler Hall

QB Will Grier

CB Avonte Maddox

TE C.J. Uzomah

OL Mekhi Becton

Restructures:

DE Josh Sweat

Trade (Acquisitions):

QB Kenny Pickett

Trade (Loss):

EDGE Haason Reddick

Free Agents (Lost):

RB D’Andre Swift

QB Marcus Mariota

LB Nicholas Morrow

TE Jack Stoll

OL Jack Driscoll

WR Quez Watkins

Retirements:

C Jason Kelce

DT Fletcher Cox