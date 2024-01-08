NFL Playoff Schedule: Eagles To Play Monday Night Football… Again

The NFL announced on Sunday night what their schedule will be for Super Wild Card Weekend.
The Eagles will be playing based on their record through November, but don’t expect to see them play more than one game.
Philadelphia went 1-5 in their final six games including losses to two of the absolute worst teams in the league the past two weeks.
They played their starters in this weekend’s embarrassing loss and managed to injure even more starters to make it so they will be even more short handed while they put that trash they’ve been showing out on the field.
The Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are division champions on the basis of the fact that their whole division is floating just above or well below .500 for the third year in a row.
Still, they are better than the sorry-sack Cardinals and Giants, who the Eagles dropped their last two games to.
The game was scheduled for Monday Night at 8PM.
Eagles-Buccaneers will be on Monday night at 8:00 ET on ESPN and ABC.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2024
It will be the Eagles fifth game on Monday night this season.
It will give the Bucs and Eagles an extra day to rest (and for the Eagles, an extra day to work things out like they’ve been talking about for the last 4 months) followed by a shortened week for whoever winds up moving on to the divisional round.
The game will be on ESPN and ABC.