Eagles

NFL Playoff Schedule: Eagles To Play Monday Night Football… Again

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
NFL Playoff Schedule: Eagles To Play Monday Night Football… Again Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

The NFL announced on Sunday night what their schedule will be for Super Wild Card Weekend.

The Eagles will be playing based on their record through November, but don’t expect to see them play more than one game.

Philadelphia went 1-5 in their final six games including losses to two of the absolute worst teams in the league the past two weeks.

They played their starters in this weekend’s embarrassing loss and managed to injure even more starters to make it so they will be even more short handed while they put that trash they’ve been showing out on the field.

The Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are division champions on the basis of the fact that their whole division is floating just above or well below .500 for the third year in a row.

Still, they are better than the sorry-sack Cardinals and Giants, who the Eagles dropped their last two games to.

The game was scheduled for Monday Night at 8PM.

It will be the Eagles fifth game on Monday night this season.

It will give the Bucs and Eagles an extra day to rest (and for the Eagles, an extra day to work things out like they’ve been talking about for the last 4 months) followed by a shortened week for whoever winds up moving on to the divisional round.

The game will be on ESPN and ABC.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
NFL Wild Card Game Betting Odds: Eagles Open as a Slight Favorite over Tampa Bay

NFL Wild Card Game Betting Odds: Eagles Open as a Slight Favorite over Tampa Bay

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  25min
Eagles
Eagles Injury Update: Sydney Brown Believed To Have Torn ACL
Eagles Injury Update: Sydney Brown Believed To Have Torn ACL
Author image Paul Bowman  •  2h
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Find Ways To Become Even More Of A Disgrace
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Find Ways To Become Even More Of A Disgrace
Author image Paul Bowman  •  5h
Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Playoff Implications and More!
Eagles vs. Giants Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Playoff Implications and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 6 2024
Eagles
NFL Pro Bowl: Six Eagles Named To Initial Roster
NFL Pro Bowl: Six Eagles Named To Initial Roster
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Jan 3 2024
Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Odds: Eagles Open as Road Favorite in Regular Season Finale
Eagles vs. Giants Betting Odds: Eagles Open as Road Favorite in Regular Season Finale
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 1 2024
Eagles
Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 Start Time Announced
Eagles vs. Giants Week 18 Start Time Announced
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Jan 1 2024
Go to top button