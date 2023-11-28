2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists: Former Eagles’ DB Eric Allen Named PFHOF Semifinalist

Hopefully Pro Football Hall of Fame voters are one step closer to righting a MAJOR wrong. For the fourth consecutive year, former Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive back Eric Allen has been named as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Already a member of the @Eagles‘ 75th anniversary team and the Eagles Hall of Fame, Eric Allen is now a Semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. pic.twitter.com/hW2xj4fTWc
— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 28, 2023
Allen was drafted in the 2nd round of the 1988 NFL Draft out of Arizona State and immediately made an impact on the Birds’ vicious “Gang Green” defense with the likes of Jerome Brown, Wes Hopkins, Seth Joyner, and Reggie White. For his career, seven season of which were spent in Kelly green and silver, Allen accumulated 54 interceptions, 8 TDs, 6 Pro Bowl selections, a first-team All-Pro selection (1988), and two second-team All-Pro selections (1991 & 1993). Heck, Allen’s four interceptions returned for touchdowns in 1993 was tied for the best of all-time until just last weekend. NBC Sports Philly’s Ruben Frank lays out the case perfectly for Allen is this piece after last year’s Hall of Fame snub, it’s highly recommended that you read it.
Facts are facts, Allen is STATISTICALLY better than a majority of the defensive backs that are currently enshrined in Canton, Ohio. Here’s to hoping the voters get their heads out of their asses this year and put Allen into the Hall of Fame.
Below is the complete list of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists. The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced prior to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.