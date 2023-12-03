49ers vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for 49ers vs. Eagles!

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) welcome the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon for the highly anticipated rematch of last January’s NFC Championship Game. The Birds are unbelievably a 3-point home underdog despite entering the game on a 5-game win streak and holding the best record in the NFL. The Eagles are coming off a thrilling 38-35 walk off win over Buffalo last weekend in South Philly. The Niners smoked NFC West rival Seattle, 31-13, on Thanksgiving Night.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for 49ers vs. Eagles!
The Niners are one of the last teams in the NFL to run a “traditional” offense. More often than not, they will lineup in “21 personnel” with a fullback, tailback, tight end, and two wide receivers and rely on the run to set up the pass. If the Niners are able to establish the run game with Christian McCaffery, which will in turn open up their passing game, they will be successful against the Philadelphia Eagles. San Fran will be in trouble if the Eagles are able to put the Niners into a hole and create a “pass-first” scenario for Brock Purdy.
Defensively, the Niners will have to find a way to slow down the Eagles’ multifaceted offensive attack. This will start on the defensive line, Joey Bosa and Chase Young will need to get to Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts and force him to make mistakes. The Niners secondary will have to limit the big plays from the Eagles’ wide receiver duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.
It’s cliche, but the Eagles win if they continue to play “Eagles football.” Okay, so maybe a slight caveat, the Birds MUST get off to a fast start. Gifting the Niners a 1o-point lead, as has been the Birds’ MO the past few weeks, can potentially be a recipe for disaster. Eagles’ OC Brian Johnson needs to dial up an offensive game plan that is efficient and puts his players, particularly QB Jalen Hurts, in a position to succeed. The Eagles have the advantage over the Niners defense, especially with multiple weapons including D’Andre Swift and the aforementioned Brown-Smith combo.
Defensively, the Eagles will have to slowdown CMC and force the Niners into passing situations. Brock Purdy is a timing quarterback, if the Birds’ D is able to disrupt the timing it could turn into a long day for the Niners signal caller. San Francisco’s offensive system will likely play into the Eagles favor, especially on the backend. The traditional pro style offense should allow the Birds’ defensive backs to play a more basic assignment based system. There SHOULDN’T be confusion because the QB is running around and buying time.
Make no mistake about it, this is the “Game of the Year” in the NFL with the league’s two best rosters going toe-to-toe in a heavyweight fight. It’ll be interesting to see if the Niners constant bitching and complaining about last season’s NFC title game will comeback to haunt them. San Fran seems to be amping up the emotion and that’s not necessarily a good thing. As for the Eagles, they go as their leader Jalen Hurts goes, and that’s a quiet, business-like approach. Make no mistake about it however, the Birds’ are on a “revenge tour.” To equate it to professional wrestling, the Eagles are Sting circa 1996-1997 stalking the nWo from the rafters.
As for how this game will play out on the gridiron, it’s going to be a slugfest that comes down to the 4th quarter. It won’t be pretty, the stats could be downright ugly, but the Birds will do what they always do, make a play or two when it matters most. The veterans leaders of the Eagles will carry them to a MONSTER victory today in South Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles- 28 | San Francisco 49ers- 24