Eagles

49ers vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for 49ers vs. Eagles!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
49ers vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for 49ers vs. Eagles!

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) welcome the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon for the highly anticipated rematch of last January’s NFC Championship Game. The Birds are unbelievably a 3-point home underdog despite entering the game on a 5-game win streak and holding the best record in the NFL. The Eagles are coming off a thrilling 38-35 walk off win over Buffalo last weekend in South Philly. The Niners smoked NFC West rival Seattle, 31-13, on Thanksgiving Night.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for 49ers vs. Eagles!

How to Watch 49ers vs. Eagles

  • San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
  • Kickoff: 4:25 PM/EST
  • Gameday Weather: low-50’s, possible rain at kickoff, winds 10-15 MPH (N)
  • Telecast: Fox with Kevin Burkhardt (PxP) and Greg Olsen (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP-FM with Merrill Resse (PxP) and Mike Quick (analyst)
  • Team Records: SF (8-3) | Eagles (10-1)
  • Betting Odds: SF (-145) | Eagles (+120)

49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet SF PHI Play
Moneyline -155 +130 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -3 (-110) +3 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 46.5-Points (-110) Under 46.5-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

49ers Win If…

The Niners are one of the last teams in the NFL to run a “traditional” offense. More often than not, they will lineup in “21 personnel” with a fullback, tailback, tight end, and two wide receivers and rely on the run to set up the pass. If the Niners are able to establish the run game with Christian McCaffery, which will in turn open up their passing game, they will be successful against the Philadelphia Eagles. San Fran will be in trouble if the Eagles are able to put the Niners into a hole and create a “pass-first” scenario for Brock Purdy.

Defensively, the Niners will have to find a way to slow down the Eagles’ multifaceted offensive attack. This will start on the defensive line, Joey Bosa and Chase Young will need to get to Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts and force him to make mistakes. The Niners secondary will have to limit the big plays from the Eagles’ wide receiver duo of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Eagles Win If…

It’s cliche, but the Eagles win if they continue to play “Eagles football.” Okay, so maybe a slight caveat, the Birds MUST get off to a fast start. Gifting the Niners a 1o-point lead, as has been the Birds’ MO the past few weeks, can potentially be a recipe for disaster. Eagles’ OC Brian Johnson needs to dial up an offensive game plan that is efficient and puts his players, particularly QB Jalen Hurts, in a position to succeed. The Eagles have the advantage over the Niners defense, especially with multiple weapons including D’Andre Swift and the aforementioned Brown-Smith combo.

Defensively, the Eagles will have to slowdown CMC and force the Niners into passing situations. Brock Purdy is a timing quarterback, if the Birds’ D is able to disrupt the timing it could turn into a long day for the Niners signal caller. San Francisco’s offensive system will likely play into the Eagles favor, especially on the backend. The traditional pro style offense should allow the Birds’ defensive backs to play a more basic assignment based system. There SHOULDN’T be confusion because the QB is running around and buying time.

49ers vs. Eagles Prediction

Make no mistake about it, this is the “Game of the Year” in the NFL with the league’s two best rosters going toe-to-toe in a heavyweight fight. It’ll be interesting to see if the Niners constant bitching and complaining about last season’s NFC title game will comeback to haunt them. San Fran seems to be amping up the emotion and that’s not necessarily a good thing. As for the Eagles, they go as their leader Jalen Hurts goes, and that’s a quiet, business-like approach. Make no mistake about it however, the Birds’ are on a “revenge tour.” To equate it to professional wrestling, the Eagles are Sting circa 1996-1997 stalking the nWo from the rafters.

As for how this game will play out on the gridiron, it’s going to be a slugfest that comes down to the 4th quarter. It won’t be pretty, the stats could be downright ugly, but the Birds will do what they always do, make a play or two when it matters most. The veterans leaders of the Eagles will carry them to a MONSTER victory today in South Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles- 28 | San Francisco 49ers- 24

Topics  
Eagles
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Schedule Update: Birds Game With Seahawks Flexed To Monday Night Football

Eagles Schedule Update: Birds Game With Seahawks Flexed To Monday Night Football

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 30 2023
Eagles
Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender
Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 30 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Ben VanSumeren Promoted, Scott and Cam Sims Added To Practice Squad
Eagles Roster Moves: Ben VanSumeren Promoted, Scott and Cam Sims Added To Practice Squad
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 30 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Josiah Scott
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Josiah Scott
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists: Former Eagles’ DB Eric Allen Named PFHOF Semifinalist
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists: Former Eagles’ DB Eric Allen Named PFHOF Semifinalist
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have “Increasing Interest” in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report
Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have “Increasing Interest” in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch
49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 27 2023
Go to top button