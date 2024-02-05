76ers Star Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery on Meniscus, Expected to ‘Miss an Extended Period of Time’

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is reportedly going to undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024
BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday afternoon Embiid was diagnosed with a displaced flap in his meniscus. There were two potential treatment paths, with one consisting of rest and rehab while the other involved having surgery to repair the injury.
While it is now clear Embiid is going to undergo a surgery, there are still many questions left up in the air regarding the recovery timeline. Wojnarowski also reports “the door isn’t closed on an Embiid return this season.” Additionally, he reports “there will be a clearer idea on a timeline once the procedure is complete this week.”
The door isn’t closed on an Embiid return this season, sources tell ESPN, but there will be a clearer idea on a timeline once the procedure is complete this week. https://t.co/RJrAkEKVsz
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024
The door isn’t closed on an Embiid return this season, sources tell ESPN, but there will be a clearer idea on a timeline once the procedure is complete this week. https://t.co/RJrAkEKVsz
Replacing that level of production is going to be impossible. In his stead, Paul Reed will presumably start at center with Mo Bamba backing him up. Reed is averaging 6.1 points and 5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game so far this season. It is also possible the Sixers will add another big man via trade before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
Regardless of how the Sixers’ big man rotation shakes out during Embiid’s absence, the Sixers are going to be in a tough position. They have lost 10 of the 14 games Embiid has missed this season. Entering Sunday night’s games, the Sixers currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.