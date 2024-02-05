Sixers

76ers Star Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery on Meniscus, Expected to ‘Miss an Extended Period of Time’

Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan
76ers Star Joel Embiid to Undergo Surgery on Meniscus, Expected to 'Miss an Extended Period of Time'

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is reportedly going to undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news of Embiid and the Sixers organization’s decision to go the surgical route is not exactly unexpected. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday afternoon Embiid was diagnosed with a displaced flap in his meniscus. There were two potential treatment paths, with one consisting of rest and rehab while the other involved having surgery to repair the injury.

While it is now clear Embiid is going to undergo a surgery, there are still many questions left up in the air regarding the recovery timeline. Wojnarowski also reports “the door isn’t closed on an Embiid return this season.” Additionally, he reports “there will be a clearer idea on a timeline once the procedure is complete this week.”

Losing Embiid for any significant amount of time is a tough blow for the Sixers. The reigning MVP was in the midst of another stellar campaign. He was averaging a league-leading 35.3 points along with 11.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals per game.

Replacing that level of production is going to be impossible. In his stead, Paul Reed will presumably start at center with Mo Bamba backing him up. Reed is averaging 6.1 points and 5 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game so far this season. It is also possible the Sixers will add another big man via trade before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

Regardless of how the Sixers’ big man rotation shakes out during Embiid’s absence, the Sixers are going to be in a tough position. They have lost 10 of the 14 games Embiid has missed this season. Entering Sunday night’s games, the Sixers currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Sixers Writer: Matt Gregan
Matt Gregan photo
Matt Gregan

Matt Gregan

