Aidan Miller Rises in MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects Rankings

This time last year Aidan Miller was finishing up his high school career and preparing for the 2023 MLB Draft. Less than a year later, the soon-to-be 20-year-old infielder is tearing up the Minor Leagues and raising his prospect ranking in the process.
Miller has jumped from No. 61 to No. 47 in the mid-season update to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects rankings. Miller is now the Phillies’ second highest-rated prospect behind righty Andrew Painter (No. 18). A jump into the Top 30 prospects is certainly plausible for the New Port Richey, Florida native.
Aidan Miller gets on top of a 95 mph fastball up in the zone and hammers a ninth-inning grand slam, his fifth homer of the year … It came off the bat at 106.9 mph and goes 372 feet on a frozen rope pic.twitter.com/C6oFihtnmW
— Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) May 30, 2024
In 35-games this season for the Low-A Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League, Miller is slashing .296/.427/.515 with five homers, 14 doubles, 25 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. In the month of May, Miller slashed .309/.478/.588 with three homers, 16 RBI, and a 1.066 OPS. The righty is hitting lefties and righties at a similar clip— 2.78 against lefties and .306 against righties. With his rise in the rankings, Miller could be looking at a trip to the Jersey Shore and the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
Aidan Miller Stats
|Year
|Tm
|Lg
|Lev
|Aff
|G
|PA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|CS
|BB
|SO
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|TB
|GDP
|HBP
|SH
|SF
|IBB
|2023
|2 Teams
|2 Lgs
|A-Rk
|PHI
|20
|80
|66
|10
|20
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|12
|15
|.303
|.425
|.379
|.804
|25
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2023
|Clearwater
|FLOR
|A
|PHI
|10
|44
|37
|4
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|10
|.216
|.341
|.297
|.638
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2023
|Phillies
|FCL
|Rk
|PHI
|10
|36
|29
|6
|12
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|.414
|.528
|.483
|1.011
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2024
|Clearwater
|FLOR
|A
|PHI
|36
|169
|137
|28
|40
|15
|0
|5
|26
|10
|1
|25
|37
|.292
|.420
|.511
|.931
|70
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|All
|All
|56
|249
|203
|38
|60
|18
|1
|5
|28
|14
|2
|37
|52
|.296
|.422
|.468
|.890
|95
|1
|8
|0
|1
|0
|A (2
|A (2
|Minors
|46
|213
|174
|32
|48
|16
|1
|5
|26
|14
|2
|31
|47
|.276
|.404
|.466
|.869
|81
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|Rk (
|Rk (
|Minors
|10
|36
|29
|6
|12
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|5
|.414
|.528
|.483
|1.011
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0