Aidan Miller Rises in MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects Rankings

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Aidan Miller Rises in MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects Rankings

This time last year Aidan Miller was finishing up his high school career and preparing for the 2023 MLB Draft. Less than a year later, the soon-to-be 20-year-old infielder is tearing up the Minor Leagues and raising his prospect ranking in the process. 

Miller has jumped from No. 61 to No. 47 in the mid-season update to MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects rankings. Miller is now the Phillies’ second highest-rated prospect behind righty Andrew Painter (No. 18). A jump into the Top 30 prospects is certainly plausible for the New Port Richey, Florida native. 

In 35-games this season for the Low-A Clearwater Threshers of the Florida State League, Miller is slashing .296/.427/.515 with five homers, 14 doubles, 25 RBI, and 10 stolen bases. In the month of May, Miller slashed .309/.478/.588 with three homers, 16 RBI, and a 1.066 OPS. The righty is hitting lefties and righties at a similar clip— 2.78 against lefties and .306 against righties. With his rise in the rankings, Miller could be looking at a trip to the Jersey Shore and the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws. 

Aidan Miller Stats

 
Year Tm Lg Lev Aff G PA AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS TB GDP HBP SH SF IBB
2023 2 Teams 2 Lgs A-Rk PHI 20 80 66 10 20 3 1 0 2 4 1 12 15 .303 .425 .379 .804 25 0 2 0 0 0
2023 Clearwater FLOR A PHI 10 44 37 4 8 1 1 0 0 4 1 6 10 .216 .341 .297 .638 11 0 1 0 0 0
2023 Phillies FCL Rk PHI 10 36 29 6 12 2 0 0 2 0 0 6 5 .414 .528 .483 1.011 14 0 1 0 0 0
2024 Clearwater FLOR A PHI 36 169 137 28 40 15 0 5 26 10 1 25 37 .292 .420 .511 .931 70 1 6 0 1 0
All All 56 249 203 38 60 18 1 5 28 14 2 37 52 .296 .422 .468 .890 95 1 8 0 1 0
A (2 A (2 Minors 46 213 174 32 48 16 1 5 26 14 2 31 47 .276 .404 .466 .869 81 1 7 0 1 0
Rk ( Rk ( Minors 10 36 29 6 12 2 0 0 2 0 0 6 5 .414 .528 .483 1.011 14 0 1 0 0 0

 

Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
