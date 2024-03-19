Bryce Harper Back Stiffness Prompts Removal from Spring Training Games

Uh oh!
Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is dealing with back stiffness and is effectively shut down until Tuesday, according to Fightins’ skipper Rob Thomson. The 31-year-old first baseman complained of back discomfort after last Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox in Clearwater. Back issues have plagued Harper in the past; however, current ailment is different than previous according to the superstar slugger.
“I’m fine,” Harper told the assembled media in Clearwater.
Deep breaths, Philadelphia!
Harper will likely be out of the Phillies’ lineup until Thursday or Friday and could participate in a simulated game if he does not return to Grapefruit League competition. The Phillies host Grapefruit League games in four out of five days beginning on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays. It’s a safe assumption that Harper will be playing in some form or fashion by the end of weekend.
The Phillies are 10-days away from the start of the 2024 MLB regular season on March 28. They host their NL East rival, the Atlanta Braves, for a three-game series to kick off a six-game home stand to start the regular season campaign. Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies in his first ever Opening Day start, Rob Thomson announced on Sunday.