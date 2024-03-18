Wheels Up! Zack Wheeler Penciled in as Phillies 2024 Opening Day Starter

There’s big news coming out of Clearwater, Florida after the Philadelphia Phillies 5-5 tie with the Toronto Blue Jays in Grapefruit League play. Aaron Nola’s Opening Day start streak has finally come to an end. As announced by Phillies’ manager Rob Thomson, newly extended pitcher Zack Wheeler will be the Opening Day starter for the Phillies when they battle the Atlanta Braves on March 28 at Citizens Bank Park.
While it’s not quite Brock Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, Nola had started the Fightins’ last six Opening Days which put him on third on the Phillies list of consecutive Opening Day starts behind Hall of Famer’s Robin Roberts (12) and Steve Carlton (10). Unbelievably, this will be Wheeler’s first Opening Day start in his career. The last Phillies’ pitcher not named Nola to start Opening Day was Jeremey Hellickson (remember him!?!) who started back-to-back Opening Day’s in 2016 and 2017, respectively.
When told by Thompson that he was going to start the opener, Wheeler responded with a simple: “Ok.”
