Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) will look to head into the bye week with an 8-1 record and a firm grasp on the No.1 seed in the NFC and first place in the NFC East. To do that they will have to defeat their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys (5-3). Much has been made about the Birds’ tough schedule for the upcoming six-weeks, but the Cowboys enter this game playing one of the weakest schedules in the NFL. That has not been talked about nearly enough.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Cowboys vs. Eagles!
#DallasCowboys / Philadelphia #Eagles Practice / Injury and Final Official Game Status Report https://t.co/XpImtdZoYw pic.twitter.com/s2jgi8xiF9
— fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) November 3, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys win if they turn this game into a shootout and expose the Philadelphia secondary. However, in order to do that, the Cowboys will also have to slow down the Eagles pass rush and protect Dak Prescott. In order to protect Prescott, sense a trend here …, the Cowboys are going to have to have a somewhat balanced attack and use their running game. The running game, or lack of a running game, has been an issue this season against subpar defenses. The Eagles defensive line and run game is not subpar.
The Philadelphia Eagles win if they follow the same defensive scheme they used against the high-powered Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago. In that game, the Birds were agressive and forced Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa to make mistakes. They will need to do the same against Dallas’ Dak Prescott, who is prone to turnover the football. Offensively, the Eagles win this game if they POUND the football. Dallas is not very good against the run, especially in the early downs, and the Birds can use that to their advantage to open up the passing game.
NFC East games, unless they’re against the hapless New York Giants, are predictably unpredictable. This game should be no different. The Eagles have already passed an early season challenge when they dominated the Miami Dolphins, the NFL’s most prolific offense, a few weeks ago on Sunday Night Football. And this game will be a lot like that one, the Cowboys have a very prolific group of wide receivers that can give the Eagles’ secondary fits. However, much like that game, the Eagles will make the quarterback’s life a living hell, forcing Dak Prescott into some poor situations. Offensively, the Eagles will be able to keep the Cowboys defense off-balance with a mixture of the run and pass. In the end, the score will look a lot closer than the game that was actually played on the field.