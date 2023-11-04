Eagles

Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Cowboys vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (7-1) will look to head into the bye week with an 8-1 record and a firm grasp on the No.1 seed in the NFC and first place in the NFC East. To do that they will have to defeat their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys (5-3). Much has been made about the Birds’ tough schedule for the upcoming six-weeks, but the Cowboys enter this game playing one of the weakest schedules in the NFL. That has not been talked about nearly enough.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Cowboys vs. Eagles!

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Eagles

  • Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
  • When: Sunday, November 5, 2023
  • Kickoff: 4:25 PM/EST
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
  • Gameday Weather: 63-degrees, clear with light wind
  • Telecast: Fox Sports with Kevin Burkhardt (PxP) & Greg Olsen (analyst)
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP with Merrill Reese (PxP) & Mike Quick (analyst)
  • Team Records: Dallas (5-2) | Eagles (7-1)
  • Betting Odds: Dallas (+135) | Eagles (-160)

Cowboys vs. Eagles Betting Odds

Bet DAL PHI Play
Moneyline +135 -160 BetMGM logo
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 47-Points (-110) Under 47-Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Cowboys vs. Eagles Injury Report

Cowboys vs. Eagles Series History

  • Dallas leads the all-time series, 73-55-0.
  • The teams split the ’22-’23 season series with one win each.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Last Five Games

  • 12/24/22: PHI-34 | DAL-40
  • 10/16/22: DAL-17 | PHI-26
  • 01/08/22: DAL-51 | PHI-26
  • 09/27/21: PHI-21 | DAL-41
  • 12/27/20: PHI-17 | DAL-37 

Cowboys vs. Eagles Team Stats

Dallas Cowboys Team Stats

Offense

  • Total Yards: 2,366 (20th)
  • Passing Yards: 1,546 (8th)
  • Passing Yards/GM: 220.9 (16th)
  • Rushing Yards: 820 (19th)
  • Rushing Yards/GM: 117.1 (11th)
  • Total Points: 197 (8th)
  • Points Per Game: 28.1 (2nd)

Defense

  • Total Yards Allowed: 2,012 (2nd)
  • Passing Yards Allowed: 1,250 (2nd)
  • Passing Yards Allowed/GM: 178.6 (4th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed: 762 (11th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed/GM: 108.9 (17th)
  • Total Points Allowed: 120 (1st)
  • Total Points Allowed/GM: 17.1 (4th)

 

Philadelphia Eagles Team Stats

Offense

  • Total Yards: 3,099 (2nd)
  • Passing Yards: 2,041 (2nd)
  • Passing Yards/GM: 255.1 (7th)
  • Rushing Yards: 1,058 (6th)
  • Rushing Yards/GM: 132.3 (7th)
  • Total Points: 224 (2nd)
  • Points Per Game: 28.0 (3rd)

Defense

  • Total Yards Allowed: 2,504 (14th)
  • Passing Yards Allowed: 1,980 (27th)
  • Passing Yards Allowed/GM: 247.5 (26th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed: 524 (1st)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed/GM: 65.5 (1st)
  • Total Points Allowed: 172 (21st)
  • Total Points Allowed/GM: 21.5 (19th)

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Five Things to Watch

  1. Sunday’s game will be the first game since 2021 that both teams have their respective starting quarterback playing.
  2. The Dallas Cowboys five wins have come against teams with a combined 14-24 record. The only team with a winning record the Cowboys have defeated was (shockingly) the New York Jets.
  3. How will the Eagles slow down the Dallas wide receiver combination of Brandon Cooks, Michael Gallup, and Ceedee Lamb?
  4. How will Jalen Hurts knee alter the Eagles play calling? Micah Parson is subject to being caught up in read-option plays and they may or may not be available on Sunday for the Birds.
  5. Keep an eye on Tyler Steen who is likely to start at right guard in place of Sua Opeta.

Dallas Cowboys Win If…

The Dallas Cowboys win if they turn this game into a shootout and expose the Philadelphia secondary. However, in order to do that, the Cowboys will also have to slow down the Eagles pass rush and protect Dak Prescott. In order to protect Prescott, sense a trend here …, the Cowboys are going to have to have a somewhat balanced attack and use their running game. The running game, or lack of a running game, has been an issue this season against subpar defenses. The Eagles defensive line and run game is not subpar.

Philadelphia Eagles Win If…

The Philadelphia Eagles win if they follow the same defensive scheme they used against the high-powered Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago. In that game, the Birds were agressive and forced Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa to make mistakes. They will need to do the same against Dallas’ Dak Prescott, who is prone to turnover the football. Offensively, the Eagles win this game if they POUND the football. Dallas is not very good against the run, especially in the early downs, and the Birds can use that to their advantage to open up the passing game.

Cowboys vs. Eagles Prediction

NFC East games, unless they’re against the hapless New York Giants, are predictably unpredictable. This game should be no different. The Eagles have already passed an early season challenge when they dominated the Miami Dolphins, the NFL’s most prolific offense, a few weeks ago on Sunday Night Football. And this game will be a lot like that one, the Cowboys have a very prolific group of wide receivers that can give the Eagles’ secondary fits. However, much like that game, the Eagles will make the quarterback’s life a living hell, forcing Dak Prescott into some poor situations. Offensively, the Eagles will be able to keep the Cowboys defense off-balance with a mixture of the run and pass. In the end, the score will look a lot closer than the game that was actually played on the field.

Philadelphia Eagles- 34 | Dallas Cowboys- 28

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated

Eagles Roster Moves: Julio Jones Signed To Active Roster, Cam Jurgens Practice Window Activated

Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 1 2023
Eagles
Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9?
Updated NFL MVP Odds: Where do the Eagles Stand Heading into NFL Week 9?
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 30 2023
Eagles
Eagles Trade Deadline: Birds Deal Street To Falcons To Move Up In Draft
Eagles Trade Deadline: Birds Deal Street To Falcons To Move Up In Draft
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 30 2023
Eagles
Does The Kirk Cousins Injury Mean a Return to the NFL for Carson Wentz?
Does The Kirk Cousins Injury Mean a Return to the NFL for Carson Wentz?
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Push Past Commanders Late For Seventh Win
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Push Past Commanders Late For Seventh Win
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 29 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 28 2023
Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad: Eagles Elevate Julio Jones to Active Roster
Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad: Eagles Elevate Julio Jones to Active Roster
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 28 2023
Go to top button