Davion Taylor Lands With TJ Edwards, Chicago Bears Following Release From Eagles

Paul Bowman
Twitter

A little bit under two weeks ago, the Eagles released Davion Taylor almost out of the blue, signaling that the team did not believe that the former third-round pick would become a contributor to the team.

That doesn’t mean that other franchises don’t still see the potential, however.

The Chicago Bears, in that time, tried out and are reportedly signing the fourth-year player to a deal.

The move does come as the Bears continue to be without Tremaine Edmunds due to injury. Playing time may be available for Taylor.

Taylor will join former Eagles linebacker and teammate TJ Edwards, who the Bears inked to a nearly $20 million deal this offseason.

The Eagles are not scheduled to play the Bears this season.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

