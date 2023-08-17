Davion Taylor Lands With TJ Edwards, Chicago Bears Following Release From Eagles

A little bit under two weeks ago, the Eagles released Davion Taylor almost out of the blue, signaling that the team did not believe that the former third-round pick would become a contributor to the team.
That doesn’t mean that other franchises don’t still see the potential, however.
The Chicago Bears, in that time, tried out and are reportedly signing the fourth-year player to a deal.
The move does come as the Bears continue to be without Tremaine Edmunds due to injury. Playing time may be available for Taylor.
#Bears sign LB Davion Taylor, who they had at Halas Hall for a tryout earlier this week. Team is waiving LB Buddy Johnson.
Taylor (3rd rd pick 2020) appeared in 21 games with the #Eagles in 2020-21 before suffering a knee injury. He was on the practice squad there last season.
— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 17, 2023
Taylor will join former Eagles linebacker and teammate TJ Edwards, who the Bears inked to a nearly $20 million deal this offseason.
The Eagles are not scheduled to play the Bears this season.