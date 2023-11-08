Dombrowski: Bryce Harper to Play First Base Moving Forward & More

Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has announced Bryce Harper will move forward as the full-time first baseman for 2024 and beyond, according to MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki. The former NL MVP will not be playing the outfield and will focus on his new infield position. Dombrowski spoke with both Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins about the decision, adds Zolecki.
So, what does this mean for the future of the Philadelphia Phillies lineup?
For starters, it means the end of Hoskins’ tenure in Philadelphia. The 30-year-old spent his first six-seasons with the Phillies and was an integral part of the 2022 National League pennant winning team. Hoskins, who suffered a torn ACL in Spring Training, was not tendered a qualifying offer and officially became a free agent earlier this week.
As for Schwarber, he was told he will be the permanent designated-hitter, according to Zolecki. Schwarber’s full-time shift to designated hitter will allow the Phillies to focus on finding an additional outfielder during the Hot Stove season. An ideal candidate would be a right-hander with some power that has the ability to play one of the corner outfield positions. Free agents Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Guriel Jr. fit that mold and would be affordable options for the Phillies. Signing this type of player would allow Brandon Marsh to shift to center field on a regular basis.
