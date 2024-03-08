NFL Draft: Eagles Awarded Four Compensatory Picks in the 2024 Draft

The Eagles have officially gotten their draft capital from last year’s free agency.
On Friday, the NFL announced their compensatory picks for the 2024 Draft and the Birds were awarded four of the picks.
Compensatory draft picks for 2024 are being awarded today. The list of picks: pic.twitter.com/JlieVyrxMk
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2024
The Eagles were awarded picks 97, 170, 171 and 210 in the coming draft.
Overall, Howie Roseman now has one first-round pick, two second-round picks, a third-round pick, three fifth-rounders and a sixth rounder.
The third-round pick comes as a result of losing Javon Hargrave, while the two new fifth-round picks come from the losses of Andre Dillard and Isaac Seumalo and the sixth-round pick came from losing TJ Edwards.
The Eagles lost more than those four players on contracts that would qualify for a compensatory pick, but the maximum a team can be awarded for losing free agents each season is four.