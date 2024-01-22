Eagles

Eagles Coaching Changes: Matt Patricia "Not Under Contract" With Eagles

The Eagles fired DC Sean Desai according to a report that came out while the Chiefs and Bills were playing.

Shortly thereafter, Tom Pelissero reports that Matt Patricia will also not be returning as he is not under contract.

It appears that this reports comes from his agent as it makes it seem like Patricia is leaving on his own and is a highly-sought-after candidate to be someone’s offensive coordinator.

Of course, for those who didn’t watch the games, it is well known that Patricia’s takeover calling the defense only made the defense even worse. At best, the team went 1-4 under his guidance, including playing some of the worst teams in the league three times during that stretch. At worst, his defense went 1-6.

The reports indicate that Patricia will not be fired since his deal was apparently only for the one season.

It’s a good thing it was only for one year since there’s far better ways for anyone to burn money than have someone who can architect the league’s worst defense on staff.

So far, no reports have come about the offensive coaches. Brian Johnson, the play caller for the most underperforming offense in the league, is getting multiple head coaching interviews that could lead to his being hired by another team, meaning the team need not fire him and they would get draft picks because he’s black.

Meanwhile head coach Nick Sirianni, who designed the most underperforming offense, has reportedly been meeting with Laurie and Roseman all week, but no official statement has been made.

 

