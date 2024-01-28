Eagles

Eagles Coaching Changes: Kellen Moore Reportedly Joining Eagles As Offensive Coordinator

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Eagles Coaching Changes: Kellen Moore Reportedly Joining Eagles As Offensive Coordinator

Just a few hours after the Eagles made the hiring of Vic Fangio official, reports have surfaced that the Eagles have hired a new offensive coordinator.

Though there was lots of talk about Kliff Kingsbury being the frontrunner, that seems to have been inaccurate.

Multiple reports are now linking former Chargers and Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to the Eagles as their new Offensive Coordinator.

Moore will be a topic for the fans to discuss as there are many opinions on him.

While spending time in Dallas, Moore was oft discussed as a future head coaching candidate and was considered brilliant for much of his tenure with the team.

Ultimately, he was fired for the Cowboys not advancing in the playoffs, but Eagles fans know that Dallas simply doesn’t win in the playoffs this century with all their choking, so it’s tough to take that as a major red flag.

He did not have a good offense statistically with the Chargers in his lone season there last year, but the team did have a pretty impressive scheme to start the season. With injuries and the decline of their star running back, it definitely underwhelmed by the end of the season. It’s up to the fans to decide whether or not they think one year plagued with injuries and no solid running back is enough to judge him on with that stint.

Moore is billed as a pass-first offense, which may be something many Eagles fans aren’t thrilled about. On the other hand, his passing attack is not limited to four verticals or terrible screens – he will utilize the middle of the field and that is absolutely and upgrade from last season’s offense.

It’s unknown who Moore might retain on his coaching staff (or who Fangio may keep on defense, for that matter), but it is all but certain that OL coach Jeff Stoutland will remain at the very least.

Check back here on Sports Talk Philly as more coaching changes are announced.

 

 

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
