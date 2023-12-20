Eagles Injury Update: Landon Dickerson To Have Thumb Surgery

The Eagles were without starting right guard Cam Jurgens on Monday night.
Despite that, Sua Opeta filled in well and the offensive line was in no way a problem for the struggling offense.
While it’s unclear if Jurgens may return this week, the offensive line is taking another hit.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that starting right guard Landon Dickerson is going to have surgery on his thumb on Wednesday.
#Eagles G Landon Dickerson is undergoing surgery on his thumb today, sources say. He is expected to miss minimal time and won’t be placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/CWwF9L0RdK
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 20, 2023
The surgery is expected to be relatively minor and should not sideline Dickerson for long.
There is no intent of placing him on IR.
It’s unclear if he’ll be available against the Giants. If not, the Eagles may be starting both Opeta and Tyler Steen on Christmas day.
Dickerson is in the middle of another excellent season.
He did miss some snaps against the Seahawks, but not for an injury. Instead, his facemask was ripped off of his helmet on a play where there was no penalty – they must just pull off like that on their own.