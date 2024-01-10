NFL Awards: Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson Represent Eagles On NFLPA All-Pro Team

Get ready to start racking up some more awards.
The first All-Pro team for the 2023-24 NFL season was announced on Wednesday. This was the NFLPA All-Pro team.
New in the 2022-23 season, the NFLPA begun polling players league wide so that they could select their own All-Pro team.
On that inaugural list last year, Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Darius Slay found their names on the list.
Two of those players, the offensive linemen, have officially repeated.
The NFLPA announced its second annual Players’ All-Pro Team, voted on by the players themselves. pic.twitter.com/cZp5xqK659
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2024
The NFLPA announced its second annual Players’ All-Pro Team, voted on by the players themselves. pic.twitter.com/cZp5xqK659
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2024
That makes is so that Kelce and Johnson have both been on literally every single NFLPA All-Pro team ever, so have fun with that one.
It is also noteworthy that these ballots did not allow for players to vote for themselves or their teammates, so the recognition comes from the rest of the league.
At this point, only the first-team has been announced.
Last year, other Eagles near the top included Jordan Mailata (4th among LT), AJ Brown (5th among WR), Jalen Hurts (3rd among QB), Landon Dickerson (4th among LG), Javon Hargrave (4th among DI) and CJ Gardner-Johnson (5th among S). That additional data for this year’s team will not be released until a later date.
Players must have missed less than five games by week 15 to have been eligible.
There will also be teams to be announced from sources like the AP and Pro Football Focus.