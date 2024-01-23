Eagles Offensive Coordinator Search: A Running Thread of Eagles OC Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with first year OC Brian Johnson. There’s a belief among NFL insiders the Eagles are likely targeting a veteran offensive mind to work with head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Here’s a running thread of rumors about the Eagles offensive coordinator search.
I’m told Frank Reich hasn’t received a call from #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni about the team’s offensive coordinator position. Obviously, it’s still early in the process. Reich was Philly’s OC for their Super Bowl run and Sirianni considers him a mentor.
— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 23, 2024
“We’ll see what other staff changes are made. I think there are people on the staff that may not want to be there because of some of the dysfunction that went on the last few months. It could go beyond a couple coordinators.”
– @JFowlerESPN via @975JKShow
📸Steph Chambers pic.twitter.com/uqcJ5ZETA7
— 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 23, 2024
Staff members are upset about Brian Johnson being let go, says @JFowlerESPN.
“There’s some weird vibes out of there. I just don’t know that everybody on the staff is happy about everything that’s gone down – especially with Brian Johnson who was sort of caught in the middle.” pic.twitter.com/EwUNf48ufk
— 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 23, 2024
Brian Johnson won’t be returning to the #Eagles as offensive coordinator, NFL sources said, confirming @RealDGunn.
Nick Sirianni will have to replace both his OC and DC. Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter was mentioned as a possibility, but he won’t be among the top candidates, I’m being…
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 23, 2024
The only coordinator left standing at this point is Michael Clayhttps://t.co/2cyUktGkps
— Sports Talk Philly (@sportstalkphl) January 23, 2024
