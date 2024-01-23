Eagles

Eagles Offensive Coordinator Search: A Running Thread of Eagles OC Rumors

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Eagles Offensive Coordinator Search: A Running Thread of Eagles OC Rumors

 

The Philadelphia Eagles are in need of a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with first year OC Brian Johnson. There’s a belief among NFL insiders the Eagles are likely targeting a veteran offensive mind to work with head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Here’s a running thread of rumors about the Eagles offensive coordinator search.

Jan. 23

Former Eagles OC Frank Reich is on the outside looking in…for now.

Eagles OC position is going to be a tough sell.

Eagles Coaches are not happy with the removal of Brian Johnson.

Eagles are NOT expected to pursue Colts’ OC Jim Bob Cooter.

Eagles to part ways with OC Brian Johnson.

Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
