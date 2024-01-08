Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Find Ways To Become Even More Of A Disgrace

The Eagles flat out suck.
There isn’t any other way to put it. The Giants, like the Cardinals, are an absolutely horrendous football team and Philadelphia is far worse than both.
Might as well not even attempt a play-by-play description. The Eagles forced two punts and allowed three touchdowns and a field goal on defense.
The Eagles offense was trash with a line that blocked nothing, a quarterback and coaching staff to stupid to figure out every play is a blitz and to either run or throw short and a quarterback (Hurts) whose only good decision the entire game was to throw to a slant to AJ Brown (who proceeded to fumble the ball away, yet again, to preserve the shut out).
It was over before the half as the absolute dumpster fire swapped in their backups in less than 30 minutes of game time (and the backups played the same quality, for your information).
The second half was continued trash. If you’re a fan of watching absolutely terrible football, go ahead and review it.
I will state that Marcus Mariota played far better and spread the ball out far more than Jalen Hurts was willing to with a worse running back and OL situation around him. So there’s that for a supposed “MVP caliber” player.
Was there anything positive that happened on offense? Maybe OZ’s route running could get him the call, but Jalen Hurts was locked in on the worst receiver the team has had in three years with this year’s version of Quez Watkins, so it really didn’t matter what he did – OZ was never getting the ball until the game was out of hand and second teamers who could make wise decisions came in.
The other option would be Marcus Mariota, who showed Philadelphia the first halfway competent QB play they’ve seen in several weeks. Get this: he was able to make plays despite a blitz coming. Incredible. If only Hurts had decades of experience in football to allow hit to not only identify but take advantage of blitzes…
I want to say no one, but just have to respect the fact that Blankenship was making tackles, PBUs and an interception after the game was already forfeited by the coaching staff. Respect the grit – it seems we got one dog on this team, at least. He could probably call a better defense, too…
