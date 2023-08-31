Eagles Roster Moves: Return Of Le’Raven Clark, Signing Of Thomas Booker Rounds Out Philly’s Practice Squad

After the return of 13 players cut by the team on Tuesday, the Eagles had just three practice squad spots remaining.
They used one of those on corner Taiwan Mullen shortly after, per multiple reports.
On Thursday afternoon, the team not only confirmed the Mullen news, but announce their final two signings that would complete the initial 16-man practice squad.
The additional two players are OT/OL Le’Raven Clark and DT Thomas Booker.
Eagles have signed DT Thomas Booker, T Le'Raven Clark and CB Tiawan Mullen to the practice squad. https://t.co/uQSiDWxqzx
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2023
Clark is a pretty good depth signing for the Eagles as he is familiar with many of his teammates from his previous time with the team when he spent the entire 2021 season in Philadelphia.
After final cuts last year, he latched back on in Indianapolis, where he appeared in 13 games and made two starts for the Colts. He had signed with the Steelers this offseason, but was among Pittsburgh’s final cuts.
Thomas Booker was a fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2022.
He did appear in 10 games (1 start) for Houston last year, but only played more than a third of the defensive snaps in one of those games. He recorded 15 tackles, half a sack and a defensed pass in his rookie season.
WR Devon Allen
WR Britain Covey
WR Greg Ward
WR Joseph Ngata
TE Brady Russell
OL Julian Good-Jones
OL Le’Raven Clark
OL Brett Toth
LB Kyron Johnson
LB Ben VanSumeren
DE Tarron Jackson
DT Thomas Booker
CB Mekhai Garner
CB Tiawan Mullen
S Tristin McCollum
P Arryn Siposs