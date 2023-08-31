Eagles

Eagles Roster Moves: Return Of Le’Raven Clark, Signing Of Thomas Booker Rounds Out Philly’s Practice Squad

After the return of 13 players cut by the team on Tuesday, the Eagles had just three practice squad spots remaining.

They used one of those on corner Taiwan Mullen shortly after, per multiple reports.

On Thursday afternoon, the team not only confirmed the Mullen news, but announce their final two signings that would complete the initial 16-man practice squad.

The additional two players are OT/OL Le’Raven Clark and DT Thomas Booker.

Clark is a pretty good depth signing for the Eagles as he is familiar with many of his teammates from his previous time with the team when he spent the entire 2021 season in Philadelphia.

After final cuts last year, he latched back on in Indianapolis, where he appeared in 13 games and made two starts for the Colts. He had signed with the Steelers this offseason, but was among Pittsburgh’s final cuts.

Thomas Booker was a fifth-round pick by the Texans in 2022.

He did appear in 10 games (1 start) for Houston last year, but only played more than a third of the defensive snaps in one of those games. He recorded 15 tackles, half a sack and a defensed pass in his rookie season.

Eagles Initial Practice Squad:

WR Devon Allen

WR Britain Covey

WR Greg Ward

WR Joseph Ngata

TE Brady Russell

OL Julian Good-Jones

OL Le’Raven Clark

OL Brett Toth

LB Kyron Johnson

LB Ben VanSumeren

DE Tarron Jackson

DT Thomas Booker

CB Mekhai Garner

CB Tiawan Mullen

S Tristin McCollum

P Arryn Siposs

