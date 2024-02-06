Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Birds To Play First NFL Game In South America To Open 2024-25 Season

The first official game announcement has been made for the Eagles next season.
On Monday afternoon, the NFL pushed a press release the said the Philadelphia Eagles would be the first team in the league to host a game in Brazil.
🇺🇸Philadelphia Eagles 🤝 First-ever NFL game in South America. Brazil, we’ll see you soon!
🇧🇷Philadelphia Eagles 🤝 O primeiro jogo da NFL na América do Sul. Nos vemos em breve Brasil! pic.twitter.com/bMdZNEaElT
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2024
🇺🇸Philadelphia Eagles 🤝 First-ever NFL game in South America. Brazil, we’ll see you soon!
🇧🇷Philadelphia Eagles 🤝 O primeiro jogo da NFL na América do Sul. Nos vemos em breve Brasil! pic.twitter.com/bMdZNEaElT
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 5, 2024
The game will occur on Friday night of the NFL’s opening weekend. The first Friday night game on that weekend fir over 50 years.
Since the Eagles are the hosts, that counts as a home game for them. That means that the Eagles will not actually get nine home games – they’ll get eight at the Linc, eight away and the neutral site.
The franchise will hope that such publicity will help them to garner new fans in Brazil and perhaps other areas of South America, adding potential lifelong fans to the community.
With a Friday night game, the Eagles should have a bit of time to recover from their flight and get back into a more normal schedule for the rest of the season (though Philly barely played at 1:00 on Sundays at all last season).
The opponent is not yet public.