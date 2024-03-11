NFL Free Agency: D’Andre Swift To Sign With Bears

Fans may have loved D’Andre Swift, but he won’t remain in Philadelphia.
Despite reports that the Eagles were looking to re-sign the back who just had a career year in his lone healthy season in the NFL, Swift apparently wanted to test the free agent offers.
It turned out to be a smart business move for the running back, who is reportedly getting a three-year, $24 million deal from the Bears.
The #Bears have agreed to terms with RB D’Andre Swift on a three-year, $24 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
After a career year with the #Eagles, Swift heads to Chicago to be a big piece in Shane Waldron’s offense. Deal negotiated by his agent Trevon Smith. pic.twitter.com/mawmj7yf5e
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 11, 2024
It’s hard to argue that Swift, who just broke 1000 yards for the first time last season after his first three years were all totaling under 620 rush yards, is worth that investment – particularly for a back who has a fairly extensive injury history.
With backs like Austin Eckler, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley on the open market, its a great offer for Swift, who seems to have jumped on the money quickly. Fans cannot blame him for taking that deal.
He will figure to join Chicago next season, where he will not benefit from the same quality of offensive line play he did in Philadelphia and will hope to continue to put up numbers despite that to parlay this contract into another major deal.
For the Eagles, they are officially left with a void at the position and will certainly in the market for a lead back.
At $8 million AAV, Swift would theoretically net the Birds a comp pick next year but that may not matter since they are expected to be active in free agency themselves.