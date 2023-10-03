Eagles

Eagles Transactions: Birds Bring In Veteran Bradley Roby

Though the Eagles remain undefeated and one of just two teams holding a record of 4-0, there has been some struggles.

Particularly, the team’s secondary has had issues with injuries.

With Avonte Maddox out for the season along with Zech McPhearson, who was to be his primary backup, the team has been relying on James Bradberry in the slot with Josh Jobe starting outside.

The team was also down two safeties last week, compounding the issues.

Howie Roseman is looking to try to alleviate the issues in the slot with another veteran signing as Jordan Schultz reports that Bradley Roby has agreed to a deal to join the Birds.

Roby is a veteran who received plenty of interest from other teams, but waited for the opportunity to join a team with Championship asperations – something that lead him to the Eagles.

It’s a signing rather similar to the deals made mid-season last year for Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.

Roby, a natural slot corner, will likely get the chance to start inside so that the Eagles can move James Bradberry to his more natural position on the outside opposite Darius Slay. That would bump Josh Jobe back to being first off the bench.

He was a first-round pick in 2014 with the Broncos and has appeared in nine seasons in the league, where he played in 126 games and made 60 starts.

Last season, he recorded 36 tackles with 2 fumble recoveries and five defensed passes in 13 games (10 starts). He likely would have played in every game had he not been on IR for a month.

The defense around him this year will be far superior, however, than the Saints defense he muddled through games with last season.

Roby did with a Super Bowl earlier in his career with the Broncos and has had some pretty great seasons in defenses that were complete, so there’s reason to believe that the move from New Orleans to Philadelphia could benefit his play greatly.

