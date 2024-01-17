Eagles

Eagles’ Veterans go to bat for embattled head coach Nick Sirianni

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Eagles' Veterans go to bat for embattled head coach Nick Sirianni

It was clean out day at NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia and the media’s last opportunity to meet with Birds’ players for the foreseeable future. The pressing topic: the status of Eagles’ head coach Nick Sirianni

And if fans were expecting the players to dump all over the head coach, today wasn’t the day it was going to happen. In fact, two of the Eagles’ most respected veterans —Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce— seemingly endorsed Sirianni. 

Watch: 

That’s a fairly strong response from Cox. Gotta love the dig at beat reporter Jeff McLane who Cox called a “clown.” If that’s Cox’s last words as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles they will surely go down as memorable.

As for Kelce, he echoed Cox’s comments about Sirianni.

That’s pretty close to a ringing endorsement from well-respected members of the team. Both guys —who could’ve very well played their last game in midnight green and white— don’t necessarily have the incentive to “tow the company line.” You can bet Eagles’ owner Jeffery Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman are going to take their opinion into consideration. 

Yeah, that might’ve been a sigh of relief coming from Nick in Haddonfield. 

