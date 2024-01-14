NFL Wild Card Weekend Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, and More for Eagles vs. Bucs NFC Wild Card Game!

The Philadelphia Eagles (11-6) kickoff the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs with a roadtrip to Tampa to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) in the NFC Wild Card round. While the NFL Playoffs offer a clean slate, Monday’s game is a tale of two teams that are trending in the opposite directions. The No. 4 seed Buccaneers enter the NFC Wild Card round as winners of five of their last six to close out the 2023-24 NFL regular season. Meanwhile, the Eagles have been leaking oil for the last 10-weeks or so and capped off the season losing five of their final six games.
Injuries and weather will be the stories to watch for on Monday night.
The game will be affected by showers and thunderstorms, according to the latest reports from the National Weather Service. As for the injuries, the Birds will be without DB Reed Blankenship, WR AJ Brown, and DB Sydney Brown due to injuries. Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts has been hampered by a dislocated finger on his throwing hand and WR DeVonta Smith is coming off an ankle injury. Bucs’ QB Baker Mayfield has been dealing with injured ribs and an ankle injury for the past few weeks.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, and more for the Eagles vs. Bucs NFC Wild Card Game!
The Buccaneers began the 2023-24 NFL season with a 4-7 record and proceeded to win five of their final six games to finish 8-9. Thanks to tiebreakers, the Bucs claimed their third consecutive NFC South title despite having the same record as the New Orleans Saints.
The Eagles began the 2023-24 NFL season 10-1 and proceeded to become the first team since the 1986 New York Jets to finish with less than 12 wins. The Eagles are limping into the 2023-24 NFL playoffs as losers of five of their last six games. During that stretch, the Eagles’ offense and defense has looked as inept at the 2000 Cherry Hill West Lions.
Look, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could 1000% blowout the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. And if that were the outcome it shouldn’t surprise anyone.
That being said, the Eagles’ injuries might help them in this game. AJ Brown is out, Jalen Hurts is nursing a finger issue on his throwing hand, and DeVonta Smith is likely not 100% with an ankle sprain. That sets up for a perfect recipe TO RUN THE FOOTBALL! While they’re clearly a completely different team, the Eagles rushed for 201 yards and dominated time of possession — 38:55 to 21:05 — in a Week 3 25-11 win.
The game plan should be the same on Monday night. It will also allow the Eagles’ defense to not be on the field because they’re dreck.