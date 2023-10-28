Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) look to build off of a convincing 31-17 win over Miami last week on SNF when they travel to Landover, MD to take on NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders (3-4). Washington is coming off a boring, inept 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.
Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Eagles vs. Commanders!
Game status for Week 8:
— LB Cody Barton and G Saahdiq Charles are out
— DT Phidarian Mathis and WR Curtis Samuel are questionable
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 27, 2023
Friday injury report#PHIvsWAS pic.twitter.com/e6lIuZDdcW
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 27, 2023
The Washington Commanders win if they succesfully implement a similar game plan to their first outing against the Eagles. Washington held the ball for 35:07 and nickle and dimed the Eagles with intermediate routes. Sam Howell completed just enough big passes to turn the game into a shootout. Washington’s 31-points was the second highest of the season, however they’ve averaged a mere 17-points since and they’ve looked like a BAD football team.
Wash, rinse, repeat? The Philadelphia Eagles win this game if they -wait for it- play their style of football. Yeah, it’s very cliche but it’s true. What the Eagles were able to do to a top tier team in the Miami Dolphins was rather remarkable considering the Birds’ “O” isn’t exactly clicking. Factor in an Eagles defense that has continued to evolve since the two teams played a few weeks ago and this game could get out of hand early.
Washington’s near upset of the Eagles a few weeks ago might just be the high point of the Commanders 2023-24 NFL season. Washington has looked like an inept football team since that game and while the Eagles hit a roadblock in the Meadowlands, the Birds put together their best performance to date against the NFL’s top offense in Miami. The talk all week has been the Phillies epic collapse the status of Jalen Hurts’ knee and not how improved and nasty the Eagles defense has looked.
Look for the Eagles defense to continue their dominate play on Sunday against a Washington team that is the definition of mediocre. Hell, the Eagles defense might even score touchdown in this one! The Birds’ defense will do enough to take all pressure off the Eagles offense and whatever ailment is bothering Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles- 31 | Washington- 17