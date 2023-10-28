Eagles

Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Eagles vs. Commanders Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, & More!

 

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-1) look to build off of a convincing 31-17 win over Miami last week on SNF when they travel to Landover, MD to take on NFC East rivals, the Washington Commanders (3-4). Washington is coming off a boring, inept 14-7 loss to the New York Giants.

Here’s how to watch, betting odds, injury reports, and more for Eagles vs. Commanders!

How to Watch Eagles vs. Commanders

  • Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
  • When: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Kickoff: 1:00 PM/EDT
  • Where: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
  • Gameday Weather: 72-degrees, scattered showers
  • Telecast: Fox
  • Broadcast: 94.1 WIP & The Philadelphia Eagles Radio Network
  • Team Records: Eagles (6-1) | Washington (3-4)
  • Betting Odds: Eagles (-350) | Washington (+280)

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds

Bet PHI WSH Play
Moneyline -350 +280 BetMGM logo
Point Spread -7 (-110) +7(-110) BetMGM logo
Total Points Over 43.5 Points (-110) Under 43.5 Points (-110) BetMGM logo

Eagles vs. Commanders Injury Report

Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report

Philadelphia Eagles Friday Injury Report

Eagles vs. Washington Series History

  • Washington leads the all-time series, 89-84-6.
  • The Eagles have won seven of the last ten meetings between the two teams.

Last Five Games

  • 10/01/2023: WSH-31, PHI-34 | F/OT
  • 11/14/2022: WSH-32, PHI-21
  • 09/25/2022: PHI-24, WSH-8
  • 01/02/2022: PHI-20, WFT-16
  • 12/21/2022: WFT-17, PHI-27

Eagles vs. Commanders Team Stats

Washington Commanders Team Stats

Offense

  • Total Yards: 2,085 (19th)
  • Passing Yards: 1,482 (18th)
  • Passing Yards/GM: 211.7 (19th)
  • Rushing Yards: 603 (23rd)
  • Rushing Yards/GM: 86.1 (26th)
  • Total Points: 140 (2oth)
  • Points Per Game: 20.0 (20th)

Defense

  • Total Yards Allowed: 2,619 (31st)
  • Passing Yards Allowed: 1,739 (27th)
  • Passing Yards Allowed/GM: 248.4 (27th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed: 880 (27th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed/GM: 125.7 (23rd)
  • Total Points Allowed: 190 (31st)
  • Total Points Allowed/GM: 27.1 (29th)

 

Philadelphia Eagles Team Stats

Offense

  • Total Yards: 2,725 (4th)
  • Passing Yards: 1,726 (7th)
  • Passing Yards/GM: 246.6 (9th)
  • Rushing Yards: 999 (3rd)
  • Rushing Yards/GM: 142.7 (3rd)
  • Total Points: 186 (4th)
  • Points Per Game: 26.6 (4th)

Defense

  • Total Yards Allowed: 2,032 (8th)
  • Passing Yards Allowed: 1,592 (15th)
  • Passing Yards Allowed/GM: 227.4 (18th)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed: 440 (1st)
  • Rushing Yards Allowed/GM: 62.9 (1st)
  • Total Points Allowed: 141 (18th)
  • Total Points Allowed/GM: 20.1 (14th)

Eagles vs. Commanders: Five Things to Watch

  1. All eyes will be on Birds’ QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts dinged up knee has been a talking point all week long, The signal-caller has said he’s “fine” but it’s a storyline worth watching.
  2. The Eagles made a big splash earlier in the week trading for former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard from Tennessee. He’s a full go for the game according to reports.
  3. The Eagles defense ranks 4th in the NFL in sacks (24.0), how effective will they be getting to Washington QB Sam Howell?
  4. Speaking of sacks, Washington DE Chase Young has five sacks on the season. He gave the Eagles’ o-line fits in their first matchup.
  5. Eagles-Washington matchups are usually close, tense games. Will this one be the same?

Washington Commanders Win If…

The Washington Commanders win if they succesfully implement a similar game plan to their first outing against the Eagles. Washington held the ball for 35:07 and nickle and dimed the Eagles with intermediate routes. Sam Howell completed just enough big passes to turn the game into a shootout. Washington’s 31-points was the second highest of the season, however they’ve averaged a mere 17-points since and they’ve looked like a BAD football team.

Philadelphia Eagles Win If…

Wash, rinse, repeat? The Philadelphia Eagles win this game if they -wait for it- play their style of football. Yeah, it’s very cliche but it’s true. What the Eagles were able to do to a top tier team in the Miami Dolphins was rather remarkable considering the Birds’ “O” isn’t exactly clicking. Factor in an Eagles defense that has continued to evolve since the two teams played a few weeks ago and this game could get out of hand early.

Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction

Washington’s near upset of the Eagles a few weeks ago might just be the high point of the Commanders 2023-24 NFL season. Washington has looked like an inept football team since that game and while the Eagles hit a roadblock in the Meadowlands, the Birds put together their best performance to date against the NFL’s top offense in Miami. The talk all week has been the Phillies epic collapse the status of Jalen Hurts’ knee and not how improved and nasty the Eagles defense has looked.

Look for the Eagles defense to continue their dominate play on Sunday against a Washington team that is the definition of mediocre. Hell, the Eagles defense might even score touchdown in this one! The Birds’ defense will do enough to take all pressure off the Eagles offense and whatever ailment is bothering Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia Eagles- 31 | Washington- 17

Topics  
Eagles Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
I'm currently the editor for Philadelphia Phillies/baseball content for Sports Talk Philly. I have been with Sports Talk Philly since 2019 covering various sports including college and professional football, hockey, and baseball. I'm a graduate of Rutgers University, a Big Ten school. Owner/Operator of BroadStBaseball.com
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad: Eagles Elevate Julio Jones to Active Roster

Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad: Eagles Elevate Julio Jones to Active Roster

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  1h
Eagles
Breaking Philadelphia Eagles News: Birds Reportedly Trading for Titans’ S Kevin Byard
Breaking Philadelphia Eagles News: Birds Reportedly Trading for Titans’ S Kevin Byard
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 23 2023
Eagles
Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Birds Open as a Favorite on the Road against Washington
Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds: Birds Open as a Favorite on the Road against Washington
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 23 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Stifle Dolphins Offense In Win
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Stifle Dolphins Offense In Win
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 22 2023
Eagles
Dolphins vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!
Dolphins vs. Eagles Preview: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report, and More!
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 22 2023
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Bring In Julio Jones, Josiah Scott
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Bring In Julio Jones, Josiah Scott
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Oct 17 2023
Eagles
Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Eagles a Slight Favorite Over Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Eagles a Slight Favorite Over Dolphins
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Oct 16 2023
Go to top button