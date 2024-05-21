Evolution’s ‘Crazy Time’ To Go Live At PA Casinos On June 4th

Evolution Gaming’s Crazy Time live game show will be available at Pennsylvania casinos beginning on June 4, 2024.

The software provider also recently announced that video poker is now live at several gambling sites in the Keystone State.

Crazy Time live game show from Evolution Gaming offers sheer fun and enjoyment to players

Another Evolution classic, Crazy Coin Flip, launched at four Pennsylvania online casinos earlier this month.

Evolution announced the U.S. launch of Crazy Time in December 2023, with Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America, stating: “Across the world, operators and players alike have praised Crazy Time’s incredibly high production values, its commitment to entertainment and depth of engagement, and the sheer fun and enjoyment it offers players.

He also added: “Crazy Time’s bonus games in particular have reinvented the way casino games are played and how they can be enjoyed in a more interactive manner, delivering a true game show experience unlike no other that’s both fun to play and watch!”

During a separate press statement about the launch of video poker in Pennsylvania, Claesson added that the company had modernized the game for a new generation of players.

“Our First Person RNG version of this game faithfully brings that retro gaming experience into the modern age,” he said. “And then we have our live version, which brings a live dealer and real-time gameplay to the table and adds an exciting new dimension to the fun!”

Players can place bets on numbers or on bonus games in Crazy Time, multiply winnings accordingly

In Crazy Time, players place bets on numbers (1, 2, 5, or 10) or on bonus games – Cash Hunt, Pachinko, Coin Flip, and Crazy Time.

When the main wheel stops, if the bet spot aligns with the multiplier generated by the Top Slot, winnings are multiplied accordingly.

During the main game round, the Top Slot spins with the main money wheel, assigning random multipliers to chosen bet spots. The players’ main goal is to match their wagers with the generated multiplier, which results in boosted winnings.

If a bet is placed on a bonus game, the player is taken to the corresponding bonus round and has a chance to win more.

Although bonus game options are available to all players, only those who have placed bets on corresponding bet spots can participate and win.

The state generated over $50 million in iTable revenue in March, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB). Evolution Gaming’s Crazy Time will help raise the state’s revenue growth.