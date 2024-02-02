Sixers

Fans react to Sixers Tyrese Maxey Drops 51 points in win over Jazz

David Malandra Jr photo
David Malandra Jr
Twitter
In Sports, some moments will stick with you, and for the Philadelphia 76ers, it was going to be one of those types of nights for Tyrese Maxey. Before the Sixers took on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, Maxey would get word that he would get named to his 1st All-Star team

The Sixers would grind out a 127-124 win over the Jazz & Tyrese Maxey would set a new career high with 51 points in the win

Best Twitter reaction:

 

Boxscore:

 

What is next:

The Sixers end their road trip 1-4 and will now prepare for battle with Ben Simmons & the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 6 PM at the Wells Fargo Center

