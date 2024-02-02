Fans react to Sixers Tyrese Maxey Drops 51 points in win over Jazz

In Sports, some moments will stick with you, and for the Philadelphia 76ers, it was going to be one of those types of nights for Tyrese Maxey. Before the Sixers took on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, Maxey would get word that he would get named to his 1st All-Star team
making his first #NBAAllStar appearance…
TYRESE MAXEY! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YCOHOCA0B7
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 2, 2024
The Sixers would grind out a 127-124 win over the Jazz & Tyrese Maxey would set a new career high with 51 points in the win
NEW CAREER-HIGH ALERT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/HxS2HW61Ir
— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 2, 2024
Best Twitter reaction:
Needed that win so bad. Tyrese Maxey is so special.
— Will Bullitt (@WillBullitt) February 2, 2024
51 for Maxet tonight! 🔥🏀They really need a chef’s kiss emoji! #BrotherlyLove
— It’s Me (@michellew_) February 2, 2024
Sixers hold on and get the win. Tyrese Maxey gets a career high 51. #nba #sixers #76ers #BrotherlyLove #TyreseMaxey
— Owen (@showenofff) February 2, 2024
ALL STAR @TyreseMaxey 😤
— Danny Jung (@djung92) February 2, 2024
Huge win for the @sixers and @TyreseMaxey! 51 career high for the 1st time All-Star! #TrustTheProcess #Sixers
— Marc Tomasini (@PhillySportsSrc) February 2, 2024
51 piece McNugget for Maxey. Ba da bop bop ba.
— rone’s gamblin corner (@rone) February 2, 2024
Tyrese Maxey putting up a 51 spot on the most depressing day to be a Sixers fan … is very Tyrese Maxey 😂
— Brock Landes (@LandesBrock) February 2, 2024
SIXERS WIN! 51 points from Maxey leads the way! What a heck of a win! #BrotherlyLove
— Kyle (@mcnultyk9) February 2, 2024
MAXEY 51 PIECE IN A WIN WITHOUT EMBIID
— kat (@m6xey) February 2, 2024
THE FRANCHISE. #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/XO8F9mTLFH
— 𝑱𝑨𝑲𝑬🔔 (@jspooky420) February 2, 2024
SIXERS ALL STAR TYRESE MAXEY WITH A CAREER HIGH 51 POINTS
— Mike (@sixersjumper) February 2, 2024
The Sixers end their road trip 1-4 and will now prepare for battle with Ben Simmons & the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 6 PM at the Wells Fargo Center