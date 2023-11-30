Eagles

Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Twitter
Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

Due to injuries, the Eagles have been struggling to have enough linebackers and tight ends available on game days and have been promoting from their practice squad.

Well, the Birds may soon have an old friend available to re-join the team thanks to happening around the league.

Long-time Eagles starter and current Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will reportedly be granted his release from Arizona per JJ Watt.

Unless the Cardinals were looking to carry him for a $12.5 million cap hit in 2024 (which seems unlikely) there isn’t much the team loses in releasing the tight end now. For Ertz, it gets him off a bottom-feeder team that sits at 2-10 and instead allows him to join a team that’s in the hunt for a championship.

Certainly Ertz is familiar with the Eagles and thinks of the city and organization he called home for the first 8.5 seasons of his career fondly.

The question now would be: do the Eagles believe having Ertz would upgrade their chances at a Super Bowl and do they think they have a spot on the roster they’d be willing to vacate for him?

On the opposite side, might Ertz have a better offer from another contender? There could be a team out there looking to sign him that he believes has a solid shot at hoisting the trophy and could offer him more playing time than the Eagles might be after Dallas Goedert is able to return to the lineup.

Ertz appeared in just 10 games last year and seven so far this year due to injuries. He is coming off a 47-catch, 406-yard year with four touchdowns in 2022.

So far in 2023, he has just 187 yards and one touchdown while playing for one of the worst teams in the league.

It will certainly be something that Eagles fans keep an eye on in the coming days.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman photo
Twitter

Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Paul Bowman

Twitter
Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
View All Posts By Paul Bowman

Related To Eagles

Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Ben VanSumeren Promoted, Scott and Cam Sims Added To Practice Squad

Eagles Roster Moves: Ben VanSumeren Promoted, Scott and Cam Sims Added To Practice Squad

Author image Paul Bowman  •  24min
Eagles
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Josiah Scott
Eagles Roster Moves: Birds Waive Josiah Scott
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists: Former Eagles’ DB Eric Allen Named PFHOF Semifinalist
2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists: Former Eagles’ DB Eric Allen Named PFHOF Semifinalist
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have “Increasing Interest” in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report
Shaq Leonard Rumors: Birds Have “Increasing Interest” in Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard Per Report
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch
49ers vs. Eagles: Deebo Samuel Doubles Down on the Trash Talk ahead of NFC Title Game Rematch
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 27 2023
Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Niners Open as Early Road Favorite over the 10-1 Eagles
49ers vs. Eagles Betting Odds: Niners Open as Early Road Favorite over the 10-1 Eagles
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Nov 28 2023
Eagles
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Overcome Mountain Of Offensive Problems To Beat Bills
Eagles Postgame Report: Birds Overcome Mountain Of Offensive Problems To Beat Bills
Author image Paul Bowman  •  Nov 26 2023
Go to top button