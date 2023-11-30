Former Eagles Tight End Zach Ertz To Be Waived By Arizona Cardinals, Look To Join Contender

Due to injuries, the Eagles have been struggling to have enough linebackers and tight ends available on game days and have been promoting from their practice squad.
Well, the Birds may soon have an old friend available to re-join the team thanks to happening around the league.
Long-time Eagles starter and current Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz will reportedly be granted his release from Arizona per JJ Watt.
Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day…
TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals.
The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring.
(This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023
Unless the Cardinals were looking to carry him for a $12.5 million cap hit in 2024 (which seems unlikely) there isn’t much the team loses in releasing the tight end now. For Ertz, it gets him off a bottom-feeder team that sits at 2-10 and instead allows him to join a team that’s in the hunt for a championship.
Certainly Ertz is familiar with the Eagles and thinks of the city and organization he called home for the first 8.5 seasons of his career fondly.
The question now would be: do the Eagles believe having Ertz would upgrade their chances at a Super Bowl and do they think they have a spot on the roster they’d be willing to vacate for him?
On the opposite side, might Ertz have a better offer from another contender? There could be a team out there looking to sign him that he believes has a solid shot at hoisting the trophy and could offer him more playing time than the Eagles might be after Dallas Goedert is able to return to the lineup.
Ertz appeared in just 10 games last year and seven so far this year due to injuries. He is coming off a 47-catch, 406-yard year with four touchdowns in 2022.
So far in 2023, he has just 187 yards and one touchdown while playing for one of the worst teams in the league.
It will certainly be something that Eagles fans keep an eye on in the coming days.