iGaming Provider 4ThePlayer Approved To Launch At Pennsylvania Casinos

iGaming provider 4ThePlayer was approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) to participate in the online market as a licensed casino in the Keystone State.

Pennsylvania becomes the fourth state to offer 4ThePlayer online games to gamblers

Pennsylvania is now the fourth market where 4ThePlayer has secured licensing for its games, joining Connecticut, Michigan, and New Jersey. Popular games such as “4 Fantastic Lobsters” and “9k Yeti” will make their debut soon.

Additionally, 4ThePlayer’s online games will be available via Gaming Realms, the site’s trusted platform partner.

Chris Ash, Business Development Director and co-founder of 4ThePlayer, released a statement:

“I am thrilled we can bring our unique gaming experience to the players of Pennsylvania. After the success we have seen with these titles in other states, we are excited for players in Pennsylvania to play them!”

According to the company’s site, 4ThePlayer has a UKGC License, a Swedish License, a full license in Michigan, and a Transactional Waiver in New Jersey.

“We are one of the gaming industry’s leading ‘challenger brand’ game suppliers with a focus on innovation and player entertainment! We are players ourselves and have over 50 years of industry experience, as well as a proven track record, having already created success,” the operator’s description reads.

“Our mission is to create the most exciting games for players with concise, engaging game mechanics and the best math profiles for big-win potential. Using innovation to create new gambling-focused entertainment experiences!”

iGaming company was founded in July 2018

Furthermore, 4ThePlayer is an award-winning creator of player-centric, innovative gambling games. The company was founded in July 2018 by Andrew Porter, Chris Ash, and Henry McLean. In fact, the trio has a combined 50-plus years of gaming industry experience.

The iGaming operator is joining an online casino market in Pennsylvania that has been experiencing steady growth. Online revenue has increased by 40.5% to $184.9 million this year, according to the press release.

In comparison, the state generated $131.6 million in 2023. Online slots revenue saw an increase of 35.6% to $125.9 million. Of course, Pennslyvania’s betting handle cleared $646 million in April. That was the lowest of any month in 2024 so far.

Moreover, $2.97 billion in total has been wagered through four months of 2024. Pennsylvania operators have collected $270.9 million in revenue and $64 million in taxes.

Time2play, Slots Launch, GoodLuckMate, and Casinomeister are among the affiliates of 4ThePlayer.