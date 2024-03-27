NFL Offseason: Eagles Front Office To Lose Jake Rosenberg Following Draft

In a bit of a surprise move, the Eagles will be having a front office departure come the end of the NFL draft, per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane.

Jake Rosenberg, who’s been with the team for 12 years, has told McLane that he will no longer be working for the Eagles after his contract expires (which is the end of the draft).

Fans are not often familiar with front office guys who aren’t the face of it like Howie Roseman is, but Rosenberg has been alongside Roseman and has reportedly great friends with him for quite some time.

Following the Eagles winning Super Bowl LII, the New Jersey native and UPenn grad was promoted to vice president of football administration.

The bio on the Eagles website regarding his responsibilities reads:

Rosenberg works directly with Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman on the development and implementation of the Eagles’ plan for player signings and acquisitions. He also plays a key role in all aspects of salary cap management, contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, and strategic planning. Rosenberg previously served as Philadelphia’s director of football administration from 2014-17 after originally joining the Eagles as the manager of football administration in 2012.

Jeff McLane’s article, which can be read on the Philadelphia Inquirer’s website, basically states that Rosenberg is leaving because he’s out of room to grow within the Eagles organization and he’s hoping to get a shot at a general manager position at some point.

Of course, losing talent is never a good thing but there is likely to be some overreaction about the potential consequences of the departure.

But the fact of the matter is that Howie Roseman has been building and maintaining front office talent for years and it’s one of the things that makes him so well respected around the league.

Not only are current Jets GM Joe Douglas and current Browns GM Andrew Berry front office executives that they’ve lost in the past several years, but they’ve lost others to non-GM roles that they simply can’t promote people within to because of the talent they’ve already got in those positions.

There’s been no reports on what the “corresponding” moves will be and who will be hired/promoted to take up the roles Rosenberg will be leaving, but Howie Roseman and his team would likely have people in mind already considering he and Rosenberg had talked about this and it’s a mutually respectful parting of ways.