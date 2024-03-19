Eagles

Jalen Hurts Pays Funeral Expenses For Rival High School Player Killed In Shooting

Paul Bowman photo
Paul Bowman
Jalen Hurts Pays Funeral Expenses For Rival High School Player Killed In Shooting

With free agency going on, it’s easy for many into the sport to forget the other going-ons in life.

That wasn’t the case for quarterback Jalen Hurts last week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hurts had heard about a senior football player at a rival high school near his hometown and was moved by the story, paying for the funeral expenses.

The victim, Jarvon Coles, played linebacker for North Shore High School and had intended to play on at Lamar University.

The story from KHOU 11 in Houston basically states that the police arrived at a party due to reports of underage drinking. Despite 50-60 people being at the house, they were told someone was in the back having a seizure. None of the 60 people in attendance bothered to mention that Coles had been shot in the chest (which likely caused the seizures) and the paramedics didn’t find out about the gunshot wound until they started CPR.

While certainly not a happy story, covering the funeral expenses for the family is certainly a great gesture to see from any team’s starting QB, particularly Jalen Hurts.

Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
