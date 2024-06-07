Phillies

MLB London Series 2024: Everything You Need to Know for the Mets-Phillies Showdown in London

Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski
MLB London Series 2024: Everything You Need to Know for the Mets-Phillies Showdown in London Via: MLB.com

 

For the third time in Major League Baseball history a pair of division rivals will square off across the pond in jolly old London as part of the MLB World Tour program of international games. The MLB London Series 2024 takes place this weekend from London Stadium featuring an NL East matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies

The two ball clubs enter the London Series on completely different trajectories. Londoners will have the privilege of seeing one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, the Phillies. The Fightins will begin play in London with a 44-19 record and currently own the most wins in the National League. Meanwhile, the Mets limp into London with a 27-35 record, tied for third in the NL East with Washington, and are a whopping 16.5-games behind the first place Phillies. 

Things won’t get easier for New York in the first game of the series. The Phillies will send starting pitcher Ranger Suarez to the hill against the Mets’ Sean Manaea. Suarez is currently tied for the MLB lead in wins (9) and leads all of baseball with a 1.70 ERA. Anything goes on Sunday; the Phillies will send embattled starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to the mound against New York’s Jose Quintana.

Here’s everything you need to know for the MLB London Series 2024 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB London Series 2024

  • New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
  • When: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
  • Where: London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Stafford, London, England
  • First Pitch: Saturday- 1:10 PM | Sunday- 10:10 AM (All Times are Eastern)
  • Telecast: Saturday- Fox Sports | Sunday- ESPN
  • Broadcast: Mets– SportsRadio 101.9 WFAN | Phillies– SportsRadio 94 WIP

About London Stadium

U.S. Airmen present the colors of the American flag next to their Royal military partners during game two of the Major League Baseball London Series at London Stadium. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt Rachel Maxwell)
  • Built: 2008-2011
  • Opened: May 5, 2012
  • First Event: 2012 Olympic Games
  • Primary Tenant: West Ham United (Premier League)
  • Capacity: 80,000 (concerts), 62,500 – 68,000 (regular), approx. 55,000 (baseball)
  • Baseball Playing Surface: FieldTurf and clay

Watch: London Stadium Transformed from Soccer Pitch to Baseball Field

 

Related: Victus Sports Unveils Bats for 2024 MLB London Series

Where They Stand

NL East Standings

Team Win Loss Win % GB
Phillies 44 19 .698
Atlanta 35 25 .583 7.5
Mets 27 35 .435 16.5
Washington 27 35 .435 16.5
Miami 21 41 .339 22.5
Standings as of 6/7/2024 at 10:05 AM/EDT

 

Probable Starting Pitching Matchups

Saturday | June 8

  • Away Team: Philadelphia Phillies
  • Home Team: New York Mets
W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP

R. Suarez

 9-1 1.70 12 12 74.0 43 17 14 5 79 16 0.80

S. Manaea

 3-2 3.63 11 11 57.0 50 26 23 4 57 24 1.30

Sunday | June 9

  • Away Team: New York Mets
  • Home Team: Philadelphia Phillies
W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP
J. Quintana 1-5 5.17 12 12 62.2 66 36 36 11 43 21 1.39

T. Walker

 3-1 5.73 7 7 37.2 45 25 24 8 30 15 1.59

 

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Head-to-Head in 2024

 
Thu, May 16, 2024 NYM 6 @PHI 5 (11) W:Jorge López (1-0), L: José Alvarado (1-2), S: Jake Diekman (1)
Wed, May 15, 2024 @PHI 10 NYM 5 W:Ranger Suárez (8-0), L: Joey Lucchesi (0-1), S: none
Tue, May 14, 2024 PHI 4 @NYM 0 W:Aaron Nola (5-2), L: José Buttó (1-3), S: none
Mon, May 13, 2024 PHI 5 @NYM 4 (10) W:Orion Kerkering (1-0), L: Sean Reid-Foley (1-1), S: José Alvarado (8)
2024 PHI over NYM 3-1

Past MLB London Series Scores

Year Away Team Score Home Team Score
2019 New York Yankees 17 Boston Red Sox 13
2019 New York Yankees 12 Boston Red Sox 8
2023 Chicago Cubs 9 St. Louis Cardinals 1
2023 Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis Cardinals 7

 

Next Stops on the MLB World Tour

Tokyo Dome | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After already hosting regular season games in Seoul, South Korea and Mexico City, Mexico, the London Series will be the last stop on Major League Baseball’s 2024 MLB World Tour. The rousing success of the international games will allow MLB to continue with the experiment and expand the scope of the host countries. As of now, the next phase of the MLB World Tour is set to take place in Japan, Paris, and returning to London over the next few seasons.

Here’s a look at the tentative dates:

  • MLB World Tour Japan: March 19-20, 2025
  • MLB World Tour Paris: Summer 2025
  • MLB World Tour London: Summer 2026
Topics  
Phillies Writer: Michael Lipinski
Michael Lipinski photo
Michael Lipinski

Current Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly of the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

