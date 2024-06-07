MLB London Series 2024: Everything You Need to Know for the Mets-Phillies Showdown in London

For the third time in Major League Baseball history a pair of division rivals will square off across the pond in jolly old London as part of the MLB World Tour program of international games. The MLB London Series 2024 takes place this weekend from London Stadium featuring an NL East matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The two ball clubs enter the London Series on completely different trajectories. Londoners will have the privilege of seeing one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, the Phillies. The Fightins will begin play in London with a 44-19 record and currently own the most wins in the National League. Meanwhile, the Mets limp into London with a 27-35 record, tied for third in the NL East with Washington, and are a whopping 16.5-games behind the first place Phillies.

Things won’t get easier for New York in the first game of the series. The Phillies will send starting pitcher Ranger Suarez to the hill against the Mets’ Sean Manaea. Suarez is currently tied for the MLB lead in wins (9) and leads all of baseball with a 1.70 ERA. Anything goes on Sunday; the Phillies will send embattled starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to the mound against New York’s Jose Quintana.

Here’s everything you need to know for the MLB London Series 2024 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB London Series 2024

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

When : Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9

: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 Where : London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Stafford, London, England

: London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Stafford, London, England First Pitch : Saturday- 1:10 PM | Sunday- 10:10 AM (All Times are Eastern)

: Saturday- 1:10 PM | Sunday- 10:10 AM (All Times are Eastern) Telecast : Saturday- Fox Sports | Sunday- ESPN

: Saturday- Fox Sports | Sunday- ESPN Broadcast: Mets – SportsRadio 101.9 WFAN | Phillies – SportsRadio 94 WIP

About London Stadium

Built : 2008-2011

: 2008-2011 Opened : May 5, 2012

: May 5, 2012 First Event : 2012 Olympic Games

: 2012 Olympic Games Primary Tenant : West Ham United (Premier League)

: West Ham United (Premier League) Capacity : 80,000 (concerts), 62,500 – 68,000 (regular), approx. 55,000 (baseball)

: 80,000 (concerts), 62,500 – 68,000 (regular), approx. 55,000 (baseball) Baseball Playing Surface: FieldTurf and clay

Watch: London Stadium Transformed from Soccer Pitch to Baseball Field

Where They Stand

NL East Standings

Team Win Loss Win % GB Phillies 44 19 .698 — Atlanta 35 25 .583 7.5 Mets 27 35 .435 16.5 Washington 27 35 .435 16.5 Miami 21 41 .339 22.5

Standings as of 6/7/2024 at 10:05 AM/EDT

Probable Starting Pitching Matchups

Saturday | June 8

Away Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Home Team: New York Mets

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP R. Suarez 9-1 1.70 12 12 74.0 43 17 14 5 79 16 0.80 S. Manaea 3-2 3.63 11 11 57.0 50 26 23 4 57 24 1.30

Sunday | June 9

Away Team: New York Mets

Home Team: Philadelphia Phillies

W-L ERA G GS IP H R ER HR K BB WHIP J. Quintana 1-5 5.17 12 12 62.2 66 36 36 11 43 21 1.39 T. Walker 3-1 5.73 7 7 37.2 45 25 24 8 30 15 1.59

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Head-to-Head in 2024

Past MLB London Series Scores

Year Away Team Score Home Team Score 2019 New York Yankees 17 Boston Red Sox 13 2019 New York Yankees 12 Boston Red Sox 8 2023 Chicago Cubs 9 St. Louis Cardinals 1 2023 Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis Cardinals 7

Next Stops on the MLB World Tour

After already hosting regular season games in Seoul, South Korea and Mexico City, Mexico, the London Series will be the last stop on Major League Baseball’s 2024 MLB World Tour. The rousing success of the international games will allow MLB to continue with the experiment and expand the scope of the host countries. As of now, the next phase of the MLB World Tour is set to take place in Japan, Paris, and returning to London over the next few seasons.

Here’s a look at the tentative dates: