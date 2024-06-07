MLB London Series 2024: Everything You Need to Know for the Mets-Phillies Showdown in London

For the third time in Major League Baseball history a pair of division rivals will square off across the pond in jolly old London as part of the MLB World Tour program of international games. The MLB London Series 2024 takes place this weekend from London Stadium featuring an NL East matchup between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.
The two ball clubs enter the London Series on completely different trajectories. Londoners will have the privilege of seeing one of the top teams in Major League Baseball, the Phillies. The Fightins will begin play in London with a 44-19 record and currently own the most wins in the National League. Meanwhile, the Mets limp into London with a 27-35 record, tied for third in the NL East with Washington, and are a whopping 16.5-games behind the first place Phillies.
Things won’t get easier for New York in the first game of the series. The Phillies will send starting pitcher Ranger Suarez to the hill against the Mets’ Sean Manaea. Suarez is currently tied for the MLB lead in wins (9) and leads all of baseball with a 1.70 ERA. Anything goes on Sunday; the Phillies will send embattled starting pitcher Taijuan Walker to the mound against New York’s Jose Quintana.
Here’s everything you need to know for the MLB London Series 2024 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB London Series 2024
- New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9
- Where: London Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park | Stafford, London, England
- First Pitch: Saturday- 1:10 PM | Sunday- 10:10 AM (All Times are Eastern)
- Telecast: Saturday- Fox Sports | Sunday- ESPN
- Broadcast: Mets– SportsRadio 101.9 WFAN | Phillies– SportsRadio 94 WIP
About London Stadium
- Built: 2008-2011
- Opened: May 5, 2012
- First Event: 2012 Olympic Games
- Primary Tenant: West Ham United (Premier League)
- Capacity: 80,000 (concerts), 62,500 – 68,000 (regular), approx. 55,000 (baseball)
- Baseball Playing Surface: FieldTurf and clay
Watch: London Stadium Transformed from Soccer Pitch to Baseball Field
⚽️ Football ➡️ Baseball ⚾️
The London Stadium is #LondonSeries ready @MLB | @Mets | @Phillies pic.twitter.com/pgYLsxPrUJ
— MLB Europe (@MLBEurope) June 5, 2024
Where They Stand
NL East Standings
|Team
|Win
|Loss
|Win %
|GB
|Phillies
|44
|19
|.698
|—
|Atlanta
|35
|25
|.583
|7.5
|Mets
|27
|35
|.435
|16.5
|Washington
|27
|35
|.435
|16.5
|Miami
|21
|41
|.339
|22.5
Standings as of 6/7/2024 at 10:05 AM/EDT
Probable Starting Pitching Matchups
Saturday | June 8
- Away Team: Philadelphia Phillies
- Home Team: New York Mets
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|K
|BB
|WHIP
|
R. Suarez
|9-1
|1.70
|12
|12
|74.0
|43
|17
|14
|5
|79
|16
|0.80
|
S. Manaea
|3-2
|3.63
|11
|11
|57.0
|50
|26
|23
|4
|57
|24
|1.30
Sunday | June 9
- Away Team: New York Mets
- Home Team: Philadelphia Phillies
|W-L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|K
|BB
|WHIP
|J. Quintana
|1-5
|5.17
|12
|12
|62.2
|66
|36
|36
|11
|43
|21
|1.39
|
T. Walker
|3-1
|5.73
|7
|7
|37.2
|45
|25
|24
|8
|30
|15
|1.59
New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Head-to-Head in 2024
|Thu, May 16, 2024
|NYM
|6
|@PHI
|5
|(11)
|W:Jorge López (1-0), L: José Alvarado (1-2), S: Jake Diekman (1)
|Wed, May 15, 2024
|@PHI
|10
|NYM
|5
|W:Ranger Suárez (8-0), L: Joey Lucchesi (0-1), S: none
|Tue, May 14, 2024
|PHI
|4
|@NYM
|0
|W:Aaron Nola (5-2), L: José Buttó (1-3), S: none
|Mon, May 13, 2024
|PHI
|5
|@NYM
|4
|(10)
|W:Orion Kerkering (1-0), L: Sean Reid-Foley (1-1), S: José Alvarado (8)
|2024
|PHI over NYM 3-1
Past MLB London Series Scores
|Year
|Away Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|2019
|New York Yankees
|17
|Boston Red Sox
|13
|2019
|New York Yankees
|12
|Boston Red Sox
|8
|2023
|Chicago Cubs
|9
|St. Louis Cardinals
|1
|2023
|Chicago Cubs
|5
|St. Louis Cardinals
|7
Next Stops on the MLB World Tour
After already hosting regular season games in Seoul, South Korea and Mexico City, Mexico, the London Series will be the last stop on Major League Baseball’s 2024 MLB World Tour. The rousing success of the international games will allow MLB to continue with the experiment and expand the scope of the host countries. As of now, the next phase of the MLB World Tour is set to take place in Japan, Paris, and returning to London over the next few seasons.
Here’s a look at the tentative dates:
- MLB World Tour Japan: March 19-20, 2025
- MLB World Tour Paris: Summer 2025
- MLB World Tour London: Summer 2026