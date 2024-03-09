Eagles

NFL Offseason: Eagles, Brandon Graham Agree To Extension

NFL Offseason: Eagles, Brandon Graham Agree To Extension Photo Credit: Brad Mills/USA Today Sports

The Eagles are keeping another of their franchise players.

While Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement earlier this week and Fletcher Cox is considering hanging it up himself, the Birds officially have a deal to bring back another franchise player in Brandon Graham.

The Eagles have had their lines manned by Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Lane Johnson and BG for over a decade, but that era may be coming to an end.

Graham has previously indicated that 2024 may be his last season as a player before he looks to join the front office (much like it’s expected Jason Kelce will be doing).

Graham will be back for his 15th season with the team. BG is already the all-time record holder for most games played as an Eagle with 195 and will only increase his lead over the guys in second and third place all-time: Kelce and Cox (tied with David Akers at third) unless Cox also returns to the team.

In a since-deleted Tweet, Derrick Gunn reported that the deal was expected to be worth $4 million, which is certainly a reasonable deal for a rotational rusher who also lead the team in pass-rush win percentage last season (it may be a groan-worthy moment, but that’s per PFF).

The hope would be that BG plays more snaps this season since one of the issues the defensive line faced last season was that there wasn’t enough rotation and the guys at the top of the depth chart played too many snaps.

For now, at least, it seems the Eagles have managed to lock in the return of two of their “core four” for next season.

