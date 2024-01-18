Eagles

NFL Offseason: Eagles Bringing In WR Austin Watkins On Futures Contract

Paul Bowman
NFL Offseason: Eagles Bringing In WR Austin Watkins On Futures Contract

The Eagles are getting to work and, for most teams, the end of their season frequently starts with coaching moves and futures/reserve contracts to try and retain players (often from the team’s own practice squad) that they’d like to have around for the next camp to compete and/or provide depth for the team.

While the Eagles have yet to officially announce their set of futures deals, reports indicate that receiver Austin Watkins will be signing a futures deal with the Eagles.

This is notable because Watkins was being pursued by many teams around the league, including the incumbent Browns who had Watkins in camp this past preseason and on their practice squad for the whole season.

Watkins evaluated his options and felt Philadelphia would be the best fit.

Of course, without the rest of the futures deals being officially announced, it’s unclear if players like Greg Ward will be back at the position to compete, but based on free agency it would seem Watkins has a better chance to make the 53-man in Philadelphia; the team is set to lose Julio Jones, Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins in free agency.

Watkins, for those who may remember, burned the Eagles secondary for 139 yards in the preseason.

Overall, he was the top receiver in the preseason with 257 yards on 16 reception. He also had two touchdowns.

Though he’s well traveled and has spent time with the 49ers, Buccaneers and Browns as well as a season in the CFL and one in the USFL, Watkins seemed on the boarder of making an impact for a team in the NFL.

The Eagles wind up with the opportunity to utilize his services in a room that will return only AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Britain Covey off their 53-man roster unless other moves are made.

Topics  
Eagles News Writer: Paul Bowman
Paul Bowman

Penn State Great Valley MBA, Penn State Berks Undergrad, Eagle Scout and Vigil Honor, IT Service Manager. I joined Sports Talk Philly in 2017 and root for all the Philly teams (as well as their minor league counter parts).
