NFL Offseason: Eagles Bringing In WR Austin Watkins On Futures Contract

The Eagles are getting to work and, for most teams, the end of their season frequently starts with coaching moves and futures/reserve contracts to try and retain players (often from the team’s own practice squad) that they’d like to have around for the next camp to compete and/or provide depth for the team.
While the Eagles have yet to officially announce their set of futures deals, reports indicate that receiver Austin Watkins will be signing a futures deal with the Eagles.
This is notable because Watkins was being pursued by many teams around the league, including the incumbent Browns who had Watkins in camp this past preseason and on their practice squad for the whole season.
Watkins evaluated his options and felt Philadelphia would be the best fit.
Source: WR Austin Watkins Jr, who spent the season on the #Browns practice squad, is signing a reserve/future contract with the Philadelphia #Eagles. Cleveland offered as well.
Watkins Jr. had 16 receptions, 257 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns for Cleveland this preseason. pic.twitter.com/8C4nWYHI8j
— Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 18, 2024
Of course, without the rest of the futures deals being officially announced, it’s unclear if players like Greg Ward will be back at the position to compete, but based on free agency it would seem Watkins has a better chance to make the 53-man in Philadelphia; the team is set to lose Julio Jones, Olamide Zaccheaus and Quez Watkins in free agency.
Watkins, for those who may remember, burned the Eagles secondary for 139 yards in the preseason.
Overall, he was the top receiver in the preseason with 257 yards on 16 reception. He also had two touchdowns.
Though he’s well traveled and has spent time with the 49ers, Buccaneers and Browns as well as a season in the CFL and one in the USFL, Watkins seemed on the boarder of making an impact for a team in the NFL.
The Eagles wind up with the opportunity to utilize his services in a room that will return only AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Britain Covey off their 53-man roster unless other moves are made.